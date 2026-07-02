Last season, in Ben Johnson’s first as head coach, the Chicago Bears ranked third in rushing yards and yards per carry. Running back D’Andre Swift had a career-high 1,087 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Backup running back Kyle Monangai ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns, despite being a seventh-round rookie who lasted until the 233rd overall pick.
The Bears clearly had all the answers and solutions when it came to rushing the ball. Yet, some feel like there’s still untapped potential waiting to be unleashed from coach Johnson’s offense.
Bears Urged to Trade for Jonathan Taylor
While the Swift-Monangai backfield was dominant in 2025, perhaps the Bears could unlock another level in their offense by leaning on a former All-Pro instead. Or maybe even combining Swift or Monangai with one of the NFL’s best running backs.
Recently, ESPN’s NFL analyst Ben Solak made a series of predictions for the 2026 season. In doing so, he suggested that the Bears could trade for the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor.
While there’s been no indication that the Colts are willing to trade a player they once used the franchise tag on, the 27-year-old is headed into the final year of his contract. If Indianapolis, who will be counting on Daniel Jones making a full recovery from last season’s torn Achilles, gets off to a cold start, perhaps a Taylor trade could be on the table.
As Solak notes, imagine just how potent the Bears’ offense could be if they had a 226-pound thumper capable of breaking off 83-yard runs or falling forward at the goal line when Chicago needs a touchdown late in the game. He might be just what the Windy City is missing.
Related: 10 NFL Teams Who Could Be a Blockbuster Trade Away From a Super Bowl Win