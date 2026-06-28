Before kicking off, while some of the personnel have changed since last season, the Seattle Seahawks have already proven they can win a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams have already made their all-in move by trading for Myles Garrett. Some have predicted that the Garrett trade would initiate an arms race, causing contenders to pursue blockbuster trades for themselves.

But which teams would make such a move? Which teams are even in a position to strike? It’s time to dive in.

Related: One NFL Trade All 32 Teams Could Make Before 2026 Season Starts

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Kansas City Chiefs

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The Kansas City Chiefs may have won just six games a season ago, but we’re not giving up on the Super Bowl upside of a head coach and quarterback who have already won three Lombardi trophies together. The Chiefs had a top-ten defense in 2025. If they can make a move, perhaps for a playmaking receiver or a right tackle to stabilize both sides of the line, the Chiefs could get back to being a dominant team.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Target Former All-Pro

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Denver Broncos

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The Denver Broncos already made their all-in move by trading their 2026 first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle. But nothing’s preventing them from offering future draft compensation for another impact player if need be. Right now, the Broncos don’t feel like they need to make that move, but things could change before the season gets underway, especially if Jonathan Cooper’s legal situation causes trouble.

Related: Top NFL Free Agents Remaining: One Player Each Team Should Sign

Jacksonville Jaguars

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After an incredible breakout 13-win season in Liam Coen’s first year coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars, who’s to say the offseason changes haven’t already put the team in a better position to succeed? After losing impact players on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars are asking a lot of their youth, and the cold, hard truth is that not all of them will pan out. As a team with playoff expectations, another big move could be on the horizon, especially considering they’ve already done it once by trading two firsts for Travis Hunter.

Related: 10 NFL Teams That Could End Super Bowl Drought in February

Baltimore Ravens

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Todd Monken is looking to do something only two others have ever done in the first year as an NFL head coach: win a Super Bowl. In other words, it’s extremely rare, but considering the Baltimore Ravens boast two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, anything is possible. If Jackson returns to top form, the Ravens could very well get aggressive and add a receiver, offensive lineman, or an impact defender to help tilt the odds in Baltimore’s favor.

Related: Stefon Diggs Landing Spots: 5 Best Fits for 4x Pro Bowl WR

Chicago Bears

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Ben Johnson worked wonders in his first season coaching Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Now they’ve reshaped the roster in hopes of cleaning up the margins. Now that they know what they have in their surging franchise QB, a blockbuster move to help put them over the top shouldn’t come as a shock to Chicago. With Williams and Johnson already leading a top-ten offense, the Bears’ big move will likely be on defense.

Detroit Lions

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Losing coach Johnson to the Bears caused some trepidation offensively, but the Detroit Lions still had the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring offense behind Dan Campbell and Jared Goff. Yet, what’s continued to hold the Lions back has been defensive lapses. If the Lions believe there’s a player out there that can help them separate from a crowded pack in the NFC North, don’t rule out Brad Holmes from dialing up a Hail Mary.

Related: Detroit Lions Signee Named ‘Key Under The Radar’ Player in Training Camp

Los Angeles Chargers

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Jim Harbaugh won a championship when many didn’t think he could at Michigan. Now he has a quarterback who may be able to help him win a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers have had back-to-back 11-win seasons, but they haven’t been able to win a playoff game. Something is missing on offense, and Mike McDaniel may help them reach a new ceiling, but a field-stretching playmaker could tilt the field in their favor too.

Related: Los Angeles Chargers’ 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Highlighted for ‘Impressive’ Spring

Green Bay Packers

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The Green Bay Packers made their all-in move just before last season started. It was a showing that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn’t afraid to swing for the fences. While the Packers don’t have as much trade capital after sending their 2027 first to Dallas, the Packers are clearly big believers in their core. If an impact player is available for the right price, the Packers can’t be ruled out to strike again.

Related: NFL Exec Predicts Green Bay Packers Add Pro Bowl Defender This Summer

Philadelphia Eagles

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The Philadelphia Eagles have already won a Super Bowl before. After trading A.J. Brown, the Eagles have extra draft compensation they can now trade for an upgrade elsewhere. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known to be a frequent trader with connections all around the league, and after taking a step backward in 2025, Philadelphia won’t risk another down year. Surely, the Eagles already have players on the radar: if the price becomes low enough, Philadelphia will make a move.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ Contract Situation With Young Pro Bowler is ‘Notable’

Buffalo Bills

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With Josh Allen on board, the Buffalo Bills always have a chance. Yet, they haven’t been able to get over the hump. Perhaps the coaching change can fix that, but there are still questions about whether there’s an impact receiver in Buffalo. The Bills could aim for a game-changing weapon, but they may need more help on defense instead after Sean McDermott’s departure.

Related: Top NFL Insider Casts Doubt on Joey Bosa’s NFL Future