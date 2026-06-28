The Green Bay Packers are poised to enter the 2026 NFL season without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, leaving a massive void in the front seven. With training camp approaching, at least one NFL executive thinks a big move is coming for Green Bay.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora said the Packers have emerged as the favorites to sign edge defender Jadeveon Clowney this summer. Multiple teams are monitoring the veteran pass rusher, but one NFL executive shared his belief that Clowney ultimately lands with Green Bay.

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This isn’t the first time that Green Bay has been tied to Clowney. Earlier this summer, Jonathan Gannon’s defense was named the top fit for the former first overall pick. While nothing is reportedly imminent, it’s easy to see why so many around the NFL believe it’s a good fit.

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Parsons’ injury is a massive part of the equation. After suffering an ACL and meniscus tear on Dec. 14 against the Denver Broncos, the 6-foot-3 edge rusher is expected to start the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Based on recent NFL news regarding his recovery, Parsons’ timeline for return might be in late October around the time of an Oct. 25 matchup versus the Detroit Lions in Week 7. It’s possible he’s out even longer.

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There isn’t much pass-rushing depth on the Packers roster with Parsons sidelined. Green Bay is poised to be relying heavily on Karl Brooks, Lukas Van Ness and Brenton Cox Jr. next season. There’s also hope that 2025 draft picks Barryn Sorrell (124th overall) and Collin Oliver (159th overall pick) along with 2026 selection Dani Dennis-Sutton (120th overall pick) can step up this fall.

Clowney, standing at 6-foot-5, would probably be the Packers’ best edge defender until Parsons returned. In his age 32-season playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney recorded 22 pressures, 12 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and 4 pass deflections in 13 games. He’s also still fairly well-regarded as a run defender.

As of now, per OverTheCap.com, the Packers have $23.108 million in cap space. That’s more tna enough to land Clowney and given the buzz connecting the two sides, it wouldn’t be a total surprise if a deal is worked out this summer.