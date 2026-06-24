After a failed season, the Kansas City Chiefs set out to make changes. We’ve seen some of those take place on both sides of the ball and even within the coaching staff. Among those changes include reshaping the backfield, and signing a new starting running back in Kenneth Walker III. Yet, some still feel like the Chiefs still didn’t do enough to upgrade Patrick Mahomes‘ receiving corps.

Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are atop the Chiefs’ depth chart, but neither has recorded a 1,000-yard season. Rice has been in the NFL for three seasons, and Worthy for two. Yet, some would suggest they’ve underperformed, especially considering they’re in an offense led by Andy Reid and quarterbacked by Mahomes.

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Is it time the Chiefs add a receiver who has had a 1,000-yard season to the roster? Some think so.

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Recently, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz came up with one final move for every NFL team. When it came to the Chiefs, Schatz suggested that the Chiefs should be the team that signs former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a contract.

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“The Rashee Rice situation is fairly confusing for the Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid says that Rice will be healthy enough for training camp, but is he going to face a suspension from the league for off-field conduct? It would be good for the Chiefs to find another strong slot target who can be insurance for Rice and can provide wide receiver depth on the outside. Enter veteran Samuel. He had a bit of an off 2025 season with a career-low 10.1 yards per reception with the Commanders, but he still managed to gain 727 receiving yards with five touchdowns. At age 30, there’s probably still something left in the tank, and his ability to also take carries from the backfield makes him extra fun for Reid to play with in his game-planning.”

Still unsigned after spending one season with the Washington Commanders, Samuel caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Samuel hasn’t had a Pro Bowl season since 2014, but he has also recorded five consecutive seasons with 632 or more receiving yards. In other words, Samuel can still be counted on as a complementary receiver, which is exactly what the Chiefs need at this stage anyway. Plus, coach Reid could get even more creative with Samuel, taking advantage of his skills as a rusher too.

Samuel spent the first six seasons of his career in San Francisco, where Kyle Shanahan routinely found ways to feed him the ball. The blueprint has already been laid, now it’s just up to Samuel to find a good fit and hope his next team gets the most out of him.

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