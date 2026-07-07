If Philip Rivers can get out of his La-Z-Boy and return to the playing field at 44 years old, then it almost feels as if anything is possible. Seriously though, if an athlete who missed four full seasons can come out of retirement and re-join the NFL, it makes one wonder how many other players have given it some thought. You just never know when an injury will create a need for a contender.

With that thought in mind, here are five NFL players who could return to the gridiron at some point during the 2026 season.

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Harrison Smith

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While he hasn’t technically retired, he did ask to be released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason and hasn’t been linked to any other teams. If the 37-year-old wants to return for a 15th season, it would likely be with the Vikings. Yet, after an ugly 4-8 start last season, the six-time Pro Bowler may want to wait and make sure the Vikings have a chance at the playoffs before committing to another long, grueling campaign in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

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Russell Wilson

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While the New York Jets tried to offer him a contract, Wilson opted to take a TV job instead. Wanting to avoid a full training camp and not risk further injury is fully understandable, especially considering he was able to land another job that pays him millions. Yet, Wilson is ultra-competitive. If the right situation emerged, like, say, the Denver Broncos need an injury replacement again, maybe the former Super Bowl winner would be willing to lace them up again. Wilson will turn 38 in November, but Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson, Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins are all older, and they’re still going at it.

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David Bakhtiari

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The two-time All-Pro offensive tackle hasn’t played an NFL game since 2023, when he made it through just one game before shutting it down and having another knee surgery. Yet, Bakhtiari is still just 34 years old. San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is 37. Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is 36. If Bakhtiari gets the call from one of his former head coaches, either Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh or Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, I’d bet he’d be willing to lace up the cleats one more time. Of course, that plan only works if his knees participate.

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Derek Carr

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Heading into the offseason, there was a belief that Carr was ready to come out of retirement for the right situation. Apparently, the New Orleans Saints, who still own his rights, didn’t get any calls. Yet, that doesn’t mean a contender in need couldn’t reconsider the four-time Pro Bowl QB. Still just 35 years old, Carr may have a lot of life left on his fastball. Who knows? If Drake Maye is forced to miss extended action, perhaps Carr’s former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gives him a call. After all, it was under McDaniels that Carr enjoyed his last Pro Bowl season in 2022.

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Aaron Donald

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There have already been plenty of Aaron Donald rumors suggesting the eight-time All-Pro is pondering a special chance to return and team up with another fellow future Hall of Famer in Myles Garrett. Donald is still just 35 years old, and he’s remained in tip-top shape. While Donald hasn’t played a snap since the end of the 2023 season, I wouldn’t dare count this man out of any competition he sets his mind to. If he wants to win a second Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, Donald just might be the rug that ties the whole team together.

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