Last year, the Los Angeles Rams had one of the NFL’s best teams, reaching as far as the NFC Conference Championship, but it wasn’t enough. Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay know what a championship-caliber team looks like, and they didn’t think the Rams were there right now. So, they reacted by making the blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett.

By adding the Defensive Player of the Year onto a team that already featured the NFL’s reigning MVP, some might say the Rams have assembled a bit of a super team, and now others want to join in.

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Aaron Donald Truly Debating Re-Joining Rams

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Almost from the moment the Rams made the move for Garrett, rumors about Aaron Donald coming out of retirement surfaced. Interestingly enough, neither Donald nor the Rams have done anything to squash those rumors. If anything, they’ve only poured more fuel on the fire. Now that flame is growing again.

Recently, Vincent Bonsignore of the New York Post reported that the retired 35-year-old defensive tackle is “seriously contemplating” coming out of retirement to join the Rams in 2026.

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The eight-time first-team All-Pro defender hasn’t played a snap since the end of the 2023 season, when he earned his 10th trip to the Pro Bowl. It’s an incredible feat, considering he only played 10 seasons in the NFL.

In other words, Donald went out at the top of his game, recording eight sacks in his final year. Who’s to say he doesn’t still have a bit left in the tank? Maybe it’s enough to help the Rams win another Super Bowl ring.

Related: One NFL Trade All 32 Teams Could Make Before 2026 Season Starts