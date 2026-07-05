After years of hunting, the Las Vegas Raiders believe they’ve finally found their franchise quarterback this offseason. The Raiders may have made Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he’s not expected to be the team’s starting QB for the team’s Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

That job is expected to belong to four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins. Behind those two, the Raiders have former fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell and undrafted rookie free agent signee Jacob Clark. Yet, a Raiders insider believes one of the QBs above could get traded in the near future.

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Raiders Could Part Ways With Aidan O’Connell

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The Raiders will have a tough decision to make this season, deciding when to pivot to the future to help Mendoza gain valuable experience or roll with Cousins and hope the rookie can learn from the soon-to-be 38-year-old QB every step of the way. Behind them, will the Raiders hold onto O’Connell and/or Clark?

Recently, The Athletic‘s Raiders insider Sam Warren suggested that the Raiders could even look to trade O’Connell before the season ends. Being that the 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, it’s now or never if the Raiders want to make a deal.

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“The door is open for the Raiders to move O’Connell, and the timing makes sense if they can secure assets for him before cutdown day. However, the Raiders are adamant about moving slowly with Mendoza, and if Cousins were to play poorly or get injured, O’Connell could provide a safety net that would keep Las Vegas from forcing the prized rookie into action before he’s ready.” The Athletic’s Sam Warren on Aidan O’Connell

Teams would likely be willing to offer at least a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for O’Connell. He’d likely appreciate a chance to get a better shot at competing elsewhere, as he’s no better than third on the Raiders’ depth chart right now. Perhaps another team could offer him a better opportunity.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Reporter Proposes What Maxx Crosby Trade Would Cost San Francisco 49ers