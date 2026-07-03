The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a Maxx Crosby trade early this offseason, netting two first-round picks in exchange for the All-Pro edge rusher before the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the deal. If Crosby is going to be moved again, one beat writer suggests the asking price could be even higher.

Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post wrote that if the San Francisco 49ers wanted to acquire Crosby from the Raiders, the potential “framework for a suitable offer” would need to include a first- and second-round pick along with a young player.

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Specifically, Bonsignore suggested that the Raiders would want San Francisco’s first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft and edge rusher Mykel Williams.

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Williams, a 22-year-old pass rusher, missed the majority of last season after suffering an ACL tear in Week 9 against the New York Giants. Before that, he was the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and viewed as a high-upside defender who San Francisco hopes can develop into a Pro Bowl edge rusher.

Even coming off an ACL tear, the potential asking price feels like a stretch for San Francisco. The 49ers’ front office viewed Williams as one of the best prospects in thw 2025 NFL Draft class and his long-term potential remains unchanged.

The proposal also seems to treat Crosby’s trade value as if what happened with the Ravens’ front office never happened. While it’s highly unlikely that another club would back out on an agreed-upon trade due to medical issues, rival front offices would use the situation as leverage in negotiations to try to drive down the price. There’s also been no evidence that any other team was willing to offer a pair of first-round picks for Crosby.

It feels much more realistic to think that Las Vegas could push for Williams and a future first-round pick in a deal, with the 49ers receiving Crosby and a mid-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, that might not be enough to entice the Raiders to make a deal given what they had before.

The’s why a deal remains so complicated. Las Vegas will want to push for a return that matches the value it would’ve received from the Ravens. Meanwhile, every other team will use those medical concerns against the Raiders and push for a much lesser return. That’s part of the reason why Crosby will likely be on the Raiders’ roster in September and potentially through the entirety of the 2026 season.