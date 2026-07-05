Last year, the Houston Texans experienced a surge in scoring, improving from 21.9 points per game (19th in NFL) to 23.9 PPG (13th in NFL). It was the Texans’ highest-scoring squad since making C.J. Stroud the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet, despite tying for a new franchise-high with 12 wins, the Texans still lost in the AFC Divisional Round Playoffs for the third year in a row.

This year, the Texans’ offense is seemingly primed to get a boost from Tank Dell’s return to the lineup. The 26-year-old former third-round pick missed all of 2025 recovering from a serious knee injury that included a dislocation, multiple torn ligaments, and damage to his meniscus. Prior to the injury in 2024, Dell was averaging 47.6 yards per game. As a rookie, Dell averaged 64.5 YPG, but he played in just 11 games.

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In addition to Dell, the Texans also have Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel. Yet, some believe the Texans should or could still add another potential playmaker, possibly even a former All-Pro receiver.

Texans Seemingly Not Interested in Signing Deebo Samuel

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans fans clamoring for an addition to the receiver room have linked the team to free agent receiver Deebo Samuel. The former All-Pro/Pro Bowl receiver would seemingly be a great fit for Bobby Slowik’s offense, where Houston could take advantage of Samuel’s ability to impact the game as a receiver or a rusher. Plus, the two overlapped for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019 to 2022.

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Recently, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle asked readers to submit questions to be addressed in a mailbag article. Alexander was asked whether the Texans were interested in signing Samuel. Per Alexander, the Texans have no intentions of signing another receiver before the season kicks off. The Texans insider added that the front office and coaching staff are high on the group’s current batch of receivers and want to give them every opportunity possible to succeed.

Samuel, 30, spent his first season away from the 49ers in 2025, but he was still productive while learning a new offense. Samuel recorded 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns with the Washington Commanders. He also added 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 rush attempts, his lowest mark since 2020, the second season of Samuel’s career.

It’s a bit odd that he still hasn’t found a new home for the 2026 season. Yet, there are still several high-profile veterans available in free agency; many of them will likely find homes before training camps end, including Samuel.

Related: 5 Bold NFL Predictions for the 2026 Season, including Big Trade and First HC Fired