NFL free agency decisions are difficult. As longtime veterans like Von Miller can advise, it’s not just about chasing the biggest paycheck or playing close to home. It’s also not easy to pick the best Super Bowl contender and trust you’ll win a ring.

Players try ring chasing every year, but only a handful successfully land in the right spot. Sometimes a player signs with who they believe is a top contender, only to miss the postseason altogether. That’s what happened to Miller last season when he joined the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract.

Now, the 37-year-old pass-rusher says he wishes he had joined the Seattle Seahawks instead. Miller said, “Obviously I picked the wrong team on that one.” While injuries got in the way of Washington’s success last season, which team should Miller try to land with for 2026? Here are four options.

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Miller Time in Denver Again?

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Depending on Jonathon Cooper’s legal situation, the Denver Broncos could soon have a need for another pass-rusher, and Miller could be an ideal fit as a part-time player who would still leave plenty of opportunities for younger players such as Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson. They also fit the billing as a Super Bowl contender, and Miller has already found success in Denver before. Now the fan favorite could do so again.

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Can Seattle Repeat with Miller?

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After watching Boye Mafe depart in free agency, the Seahawks have an increased need for another pass-rusher to join their stable. Miller could fit right in, as he likely wouldn’t be taking on a full-time starting role in his 15th season of play. Yet, he showed last season that he can still be a productive part-time player, recording nine sacks while making just three starts across his 17 appearances. That could be exactly what the Seahawks need as they try to repeat as champions.

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49ers Could Use Another Sack Artist Like Miller

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The San Francisco 49ers have long been linked to adding another high-profile pass-rusher. While Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey, is still a free agent, the two sides haven’t linked up for whatever reason. If the Bosas don’t reunite in San Francisco, then perhaps Miller could fill his spot instead. Plus, the veteran with 138.5 sacks to his name would be able to teach 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams and third-round rookie Romello Height a lot of tricks that could pay dividends for years to come.

Miller’s Best Chance at Another Ring May Be in LA

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If a third Super Bowl ring is really what Miller is chasing to match his three first-team All-Pro selections, then the Los Angeles Rams present the best opportunity. A trio of Myles Garrett, Byron Young, and Miller would be a nightmare for opponents to prepare for, and the Rams would have some serious heat available on obvious pass-rush situations. Plus, maybe Miller’s arrival will be what finally pushes Aaron Donald over the edge to come out of retirement already.

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