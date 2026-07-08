The Minnesota Vikings‘ organization made a significant change this offseason at an odd time. Even though they had just signed him to a contract extension the year before, the Vikings made the decision to fire general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah back in January. As noted, the timing was interesting because the front office had done a lot of work on the upcoming draft class, and February’s NFL Scouting Combine was right around the corner.

Yet, the Vikings made their decision and never looked back. Months later, long after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, the Vikings removed the interim tag from acting GM Rob Brzezinski and shifted him back into a more natural role as the team’s executive VP of football operations, providing his expertise as a cap guru. In doing so, the Vikings hired Nolan Teasley away from the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks to be the new GM in Minnesota.

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Teasley has only been on the job since June 1, and he’s yet to really make a mark on his new roster. Yet, fans have been calling for change, well before he accepted the position.

Related: Minnesota Vikings Analyst Projects Kyler Murray Trade, Under One Condition

Vikings Fans Ready to Grab Pitchforks in Pursuit of Another Edge Rusher

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Recently, The Athletic‘s Vikings insider Alec Lewis published the results of his annual fan survey, gauging the pulse of the team from an outsider’s perspective. The poll runs through a large number of questions, such as who fans want to be the team’s starting QB in 2026 (the answer was Kyler Murray).

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It also asked something specific that’s been on the minds of fans ever since the team traded Jonathan Greenard away during draft weekend. Lewis asked, “Do you think the Vikings should add another edge rusher?” The results were overwhelming. A whopping 79.6% of Vikings fans voted yes that the Vikings do need to bring in another pass-rusher before the season kicks off.

There are still several veteran pass-rushers available in free agency who either have ties to the Vikings’ coaching staff or may just be able to make a high impact in a rotational role within Brian Flores’ defense. I previously ran through a number of Vikings free agent edge rusher targets here.

Another interesting takeaway from the survey had 42.6% of 3,029 voters saying that Andrew Van Ginkel is their favorite player not named Justin Jefferson among Vikings fans. Surprisingly, All-Pro kicker Will Reichard ranked second with 17.8% of the votes.

Related: Fantasy Football Owners Beware: Justin Jefferson Predicted to ‘Disappoint’ in 2026