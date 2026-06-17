After blowing the budget last year, much of the Minnesota Vikings‘ offseason has been about shedding bloated salaries. Yet, this isn’t a team that’s tearing everything down as we’ve seen in Miami. After coming up short last season, the Vikings are focused on competing for a playoff spot again in 2026.

We’ve seen the Vikings execute costly free agent contracts with potential impact players such as Kyler Murray, Jauan Jennings, and James Pierre. All are expected to be in the starting lineup in Week 1. That trio will cost the team just $13.81 million in 2026. Yet, as the start of the season approaches, there’s still one glaring weakness on the roster, and the Vikings could once again tap into the free agent market to fill their need.

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Once the Vikings traded former Pro Bowl pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, it sprang Dallas Turner into a starting role. It’s a task that shouldn’t be too tall for the 2024 first-round pick. He, along with Andrew Van Ginkel, gives Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores a pair of potent pass-rushers capable of using their athleticism to drop into coverage. But Turner’s ascent up the depth chart also stretches the team a bit thin behind him, where a trio of former undrafted free agents is vying to become the third or situational pass-rusher in Minnesota.

While the Vikings have spent the summer, including their recent mandatory minicamp, evaluating the position, which includes the likes of Bo Richter, Chaz Chambliss, and Tyler Batty, they lack experience. A team that intends to compete for a playoff spot may want to find a more reliable veteran whom they feel more confident in.

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Recently, The Athletic‘s Vikings insider, Alec Lewis, suggested the team will do just that in his 53-man roster projection. Lewis predicted that Batty would not make the roster, and the Vikings would sign a different free agent edge rusher instead.

“Help is needed here. Van Ginkel is a singular defensive player, capable of rushing the passer and playing in coverage with special traits. And Turner’s upside is undeniable. But they need reinforcements after those two, and the number of available free-agent edge rushers makes a signing likely. Richter, Chambliss and Batty all offer versatility with special teams value. Chiseling down the roster requires hard decisions, and keeping Batty off here was one of them.” Alec Lewis on Vikings’ edge rushers

While Lewis didn’t speculate on any possible names, there are many talented edge rushers available in free agency.

Joey Bosa – 31 years old – 10 sacks, 7 FF in past 2 years, 5x Pro Bowler

Von Miller – 37 – 15 sacks in past 2 years – 3x All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl champ

Jadeveon Clowney – 33 – 14 sacks, 1 FF in past 2 years, 3x Pro Bowler

Leonard Floyd – 33 – 12 sacks, 1 FF in past 2 years, 1x Super Bowl champ

Kyle Van Noy – 35 – 2 sacks last season, 12.5 in 2024, 1x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl champ

Haason Reddick – 31 – 3.5 sacks, 2 FF in past 2 years, 50.5 sacks from 2020-23, 2x Pro Bowler, 1x Super Bowl champ

Derrick Barnett – 29 – 10 sacks, 2 FF in past 2 years, 1x Super Bowl champ

As noted, there are several free agent options available should the Vikings decide they want a more proven veteran to boost the competition along the edge. While some of these players will surely be signed in the next few days and weeks, the Vikings shouldn’t have any trouble finding someone who coach Flores feels would best fit his scheme.

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