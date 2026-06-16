While the Minnesota Vikings have made several changes to their front office in recent days and weeks to provide distractions, the most important storyline heading into the fall is the team’s ongoing quarterback competition. Between former two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray and 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings believe they have a proper competition playing out. Let the best man win.

However, there have also been questions about what the Vikings might do should Murray win the QB1 job convincingly. If Murray wins, how will McCarthy react? Could he demand a trade? Even though his recent comments have suggested that Minnesota is where he wants to be, anything is possible.

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If the Vikings get to the realization that McCarthy may not be long for Minnesota, they may spring into action in search of another potential future franchise QB. After all, Murray is only under contract for the remainder of the season. The Vikings also have Carson Wentz, who they see as a high-level backup capable of starting in a pinch. They also have last year’s undrafted free agent signee, Max Brosmer, but the 25-year-old 6-foot-2 QB’s ceiling may be a bit limited.

Thus, is there a scenario where the Vikings grow attached to Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby, who recently declared his intention to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft?

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USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Monday, ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum speculated on a few teams that could chase after Sorsby. Of course, he included the obvious choices, such as the Browns, Jets, Cardinals, and Dolphins. But he also tossed out another interesting name in the Vikings.

“There’s gonna be some non-obvious ones. Cleveland, the Jets, Arizona, Miami. How about teams like Minnesota, maybe Atlanta, what about Pittsburgh? What an unexpected opportunity if you can get past the transgressions. You may have a young, talented quarterback for the next decade.”

Tannenbaum is a former NFL general manager. He clearly still has connections around the league, which is partly why he’s a valued member of ESPN’s crew. Yet, could there be some truth to the Vikings kicking the tires on the 22-year-old Sorsby?

Kevin O’Connell is constantly evaluating the QB position. He surely already has taken a stance on Sorsby, but in light of recent events, chances are he and first-year GM Nolan Teasley’s team will dive back into the film while trying to gather inside intel on his background from those close to him. As a result, there’s a chance Sorsby joins the Vikings later this fall, but chances are another, more QB-desperate team will take charge instead.

Related: 5 Possible Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Landing Spots for Late July