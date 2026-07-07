It seems like there’s always drama in the NFL. Chances are, the San Francisco 49ers are sick and tired of the drama involving Brandon Aiyuk. Yet, aside from releasing him from the roster, there doesn’t appear to be much they can do about it.

They’ve already placed the 28-year-old on the reserve/left team list after voiding the remaining guarantees on what’s left of the four-year, $120 million contract signed in 2024 for reportedly failing to show up to his knee rehab sessions with the organization. Yet, Aiyuk is painting a different tune, saying the 49ers are misleading everyone about what’s actually taken place behind closed doors.

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Aiyuk Says He’ll Never Return to 49ers

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

By now, you’ve surely heard about Aiyuk’s offseason adventures, where he’s been posting videos to Instagram nearly every day. Well, on Tuesday, the 49ers receiver was back at it. Though, this time, he issued a statement rather than a video.

His includes accusations suggesting the 49ers have been lying about his situation nearly all along. He also says he’ll never return to the team, while closing his segment with yet another #RaiseHail usage, his latest attempt at indicating he’s all-in on joining the Washington Commanders.

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“When the news finally came out that my guarantees were voided in November. The team continued to lie to the media/fan base acting as if that was not a decision that was made in July. Continually saying that I would be returning, despite that fact that I told them on numerous occasions that I would not be. With the severity of my injury and guarantees no longer on the table that was not an option. We are 1 year from the date in which they made the decision to void my guarantees due to ‘missed rehab’ yet they have the footage and the GPS information that shows I reached markers I never hit even before injury. All before the required recovery time ordered by the surgeon.” Aiyuk on 49ers

He closed his statement with, “I will not be reinstating with them or ever doing any kind of business with them. I’m locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season! #RAISEHAIL.”

It’s all very interesting. There have been some concerns about Aiyuk’s athletic ability after he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Yet, he suggests he’s achieved new speeds he’d never reached before.

Perhaps it’s an attempt at rebuilding his reputation, trying to show teams that the former second-team All-Pro selection still has what it takes to compete at a high level. Meanwhile, we’re curious to see the 49ers’ response, if they choose to make a statement at all. That statement may finally come in the form of giving Aiyuk what he wants: a release from the team.

But that still doesn’t mean there will be an immediate land rush for his services. After all, Aiyuk hasn’t played since October of 2024, and he’s done nothing but tank his value ever since.

Related: Washington Commanders Sign Top Free Agent Cornerback to Prove-It Deal