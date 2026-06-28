While expectations are low entering the 2026 NFL season, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Miami Dolphins. First-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has assembled a roster that’s brimming with potential. Now the question is how many of them can reach their ceiling under first-year coach Jeff Hafley and the staff he’s assembled.

Yet, some players may be more equipped to hit the ground running than others. Being that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was on Miami’s coaching staff last season too, existing members of the Dolphins have a better chance of maintaining any momentum they may have built last season. Now some are starting to buy in.

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Greg Dulcich

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton highlighted under-the-radar candidates who could break out in 2026. In doing so, Moton named tight end Greg Dulcich as a potential standout.

With no established No. 1 receiver in South Beach, Moton believes Dulcich could even emerge as the “team leader in multiple receiving categories.” If so, it would set up the 26-year-old for a chance to earn a premium paycheck next offseason. For now, Dulcich is headed into a contract year, but that could make him even more motivated ahead of a prove-it year in Miami.

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“Dulcich emerged as a playmaker late in the previous season, and the Miami Dolphins’ new regime re-signed him to a one-year, $3.3 million deal. Miami doesn’t have a dominant No. 1 wideout. Dulcich could be the team leader in multiple receiving categories, which would significantly boost his market value next offseason.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Greg Dulcich

Dulcich has been viewed as a potential breakout candidate for years now. Really, ever since he arrived as the 80th overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos. The tight end lasted just two seasons with the Broncos before being released in 2024. Then, the New York Giants gave him a second chance. He’d last just five games with the Giants before they let Dulcich go at the start of 2025, which is when he landed with the Dolphins.

The thing is, he’s never played in more than 10 games in a season. His best year came as a rookie, when Dulcich recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. But that was back in 2022. He didn’t even top 50 yards in a season from 2023 to 2024. Then, Dulcich suddenly enjoyed a mini-breakout in which he hauled in 22 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown.

While he’ll now be working with a different quarterback in Malik Willis, the breakout potential for Dulcich is certainly there. Based on the early eye test, this could be the year when he puts it all together.

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