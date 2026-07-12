After 19 seasons with Mike Tomlin as head coach, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to hit the reset button this offseason when the former Super Bowl-winner resigned from his post. The Steelers may have had some luck by getting another former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Mike McCarthy, to take over Tomlin’s duties.

Yet, as always, with a new regime taking over, nothing is guaranteed. Starters who worked with the first-team a year ago under Tomlin might have to earn their jobs. Players who were drafted to fit Tomlin’s roster may no longer have a home. In other words, players will have to work to re-establish their footing and prove themselves to their new coach. Otherwise, when the roster starts getting trimmed from 90 down to 53, they may not have a spot.

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Kaleb Johnson Could Get Squeezed Off Steelers Roster

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area that will be fascinating to watch closely this year in Pittsburgh is the group of running backs. The Steelers signed free agent Rico Dowdle to a two-year, $12.2 million contract. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons plus a career-high six rushing touchdowns in 2025, Dowdle is presumably penciled into the starting lineup.

Yet, Jaylen Warren is coming off a career-high 958 yards and six touchdowns as well. Warren signed a two-year, $11.9 million extension last offseason, before his breakout year.

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The Steelers also have 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, who was selected before Warren’s best season, and prior to the team spending on Dowdle in free agency. As a result, is there still a path to Johnson earning playing time in Year 2?

Recently, the Pittsburgh Union-Tribune‘s Chris Adamski believes Johnson is “not assured” a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster later this fall. It’s a bit of a surprise, considering the team just spent the 83rd overall pick on him last April.

When Johnson was drafted, there was some belief that he could snag the starting role as a rookie. Yet, he had just 28 carries for 69 scoreless yards in a disappointing debut season.

However, Dowdle is 28. Warren turns 28 on Nov. 1. Johnson won’t turn 23 until August. Do the Steelers really want to cut bait with a player who is still so young, especially considering he’s still under contract for two years, both of which could be impactful seasons of development?

After all, Warren and Dowdle’s contracts are up after 2027, at which point they will be entering their age-30 seasons, and Johnson will still be just 25. The Steelers might want to wait this one out a bit longer, because he might still be able to grow into a long-term solution.

The Steelers also spent a seventh-round pick on Eli Heidenreich in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Heidenreich could presumably play all over the field as a fullback/tight end or receiver, his primary position may end up as a running back. If so, Johnson’s roster spot could be in danger. The Steelers also have running backs Travis Homer and Lew Nichols on their 90-man roster.

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