Somehow, despite coming off his seventh 1,000-yard season in the past eight years, Stefon Diggs is still a free agent. It doesn’t seem as if that’s by choice.

Recently, he stated his opinion that “you can’t name a better No. 2 receiver” than me right now. So, if he’s campaigning to join a new team, which one should sign the 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowler?

Related: 5 NFL Players Who Could Come Out of Retirement in 2026

Go Ad-Free

New York Giants

5 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants have added just about every free agent receiver they can this offseason, including reuniting with fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. There’s no telling who will stand out from the pack, but if Malik Nabers really won’t be available by Week 1, then Jaxson Dart will need all the help he can get. Why not consider Diggs? Once Nabers returns, the Giants could have a pretty potent offense, and not having playmaking receivers has been one of this offense’s fatal flaws. If nothing else, he’d be a welcome security blanket who helps ensure the Giants’ offense doesn’t come out of the gates flatter than a deflated football.

Related: 6 NFL Veterans on the Roster Bubble Ahead of Training Camp, including Former Round 1 Picks

Go Ad-Free

Los Angeles Chargers

5 USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Chances are, the Los Angeles Chargers are confident with their group of receivers heading into the season. Yet, by selecting Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of April’s NFL Draft, it suggests they’re still thinking about a future without 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston, who’s in a contract year. There’s also no guarantee that last year’s second-round pick, Tre’ Harris, develops into a high-level starter after finishing with 324 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. If nothing else, Diggs raises the floor of this passing offense by ensuring Justin Herbert has at least three reliable playmaking receivers to go with a high-potential group of tight ends.

Washington Commanders

5 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who are the Commanders? Chances are, if Jayden Daniels returns to top form, they’ll be pretty good. A great way to maximize Daniels’ ceiling is by surrounding him with talented playmakers like Diggs. Plus, Diggs, who is a Maryland native, would likely welcome the opportunity to play so close to home. He might even be able to recruit his brother, Trevon Diggs, to come with him to help patch up the secondary.

Buffalo Bills

5 USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How about a reunion? While DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are likely the top two receivers in Buffalo, there wouldn’t be any issues with chemistry or learning a new offense as first-year head coach Joe Brady takes over. Plus, there’s always the chance that Diggs rises to the occasion and returns to his old role of being Josh Allen‘s most reliable weapon. The only time Diggs has led the NFL in receiving yards came in 2020 with Allen throwing him the ball. While those numbers may not be repeatable, he could help the Bills reach their Super Bowl goals, which is surely what Diggs is itching to get back to after coming up just short in February.

Kansas City Chiefs

5 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2? Well, no one on the Chiefs right now, aside from Travis Kelce, has produced better than Diggs has. In other words, there’s a chance Diggs could go to Kansas City and emerge as the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes. Of course, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice could change that outlook, but they haven’t established themselves as bona fide playmakers throughout the course of a full season yet. Diggs has, several times.

Related: 1 Breakout Candidate for All 32 NFL Teams in 2026