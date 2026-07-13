Who is Vinod Khosla? The Seattle Seahawks went up for sale shortly after winning the Super Bowl, with the Paul Allen Trust fulfilling the wishes of his will. After a lengthy process, the NFL franchise has been sold for a record-setting $9.6 billion to a group led by Vinod Khosla.

Let’s dive into some fast facts abot the new incoming Seahawks owner.

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Where is Vinod Khosla From?

5 Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

Vinod Khosla was born in Pune, Maharashtra in India on January 28, 1955 when the region was formerly known as Bombay State. He attended elementary school in New Delhi and remained in India through his early adult years, earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi. Khosla moved to the United States at 21 years old in 1976 to pursue his master’s in biomedical engineering and was eventually accepted into Stanford University for his MBA after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University. He and his wife, Neeru Khosla, reside in the United States in Silicon Valley, California.

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What is Vinod Khosla’s net worth?

As of July 2026, Forbes listed Vinod Khosla’s net worth at $13.6 billion. It’s worth noting that actually represents a slight step down from the estimated net worth of the Paul G. Allen Trust, overseen by Jody Allen, which was estimated to be at $20 billion. Khosla would be the 11th-richest owner in the NFL, behind New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($13.8 billion).

How did Vinod Khosla make his money?

5 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vinod Khosla is a venture capitalist and entrepeneur, who is the founder of Khosla Ventures and he also co-founded Sun Microsystem in 1982. Before creating his own venture capital form, he worked for the firm Kleiner Perkins for more than a decade. Khosla has invested in experimental tech startups, including robotics and biomedicine. Notably, per Forbes, he ran the first venture firm to invest in Open AI

Does Vinod Khosla own part of the San Francisco 49ers?

5 Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, incoming Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla is currently a minority owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Khosla currently owns a 3.1 percent stake in the 49ers’ franchise, which he bought in 2025. NFL rules require any minority owner to sell their stake in said franchise before officially becoming the majority owner of another club, as we saw in 2019 when Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper sold his 5 percent stake of the Pittsburgh Steelers after his purchase of the Panthers was approved by the NFL.

Does Vinod Khosla own the Seattle Seahawks?

5 Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; General overall view of Seattle Seahawks logo at CenturyLink Field during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No, Vinod Khosla is technically not the Seattle Seahawks owner yet. As reported by the Sports Business Journal, NFL owners are expected to meet in late August for a “special meeting” to approve the sale of the Seahawks. Khosla and his group will need to receive 75 percent of the votes (24 of 32) for the sale to be officially approved. Before that happens, the NFL Finance Committee will conduct a thorough review of the deal, Khosla’s liquidity and his partners’ financial records to determine whether or not the sale will be approved.