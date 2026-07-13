John Spytek didn’t wait around. From his first days as Raiders GM, he’s been reshaping this roster piece by piece.

Year one was about laying groundwork, bringing in the right pieces to build with. In year two, he brought in a head coach to put that groundwork to use.

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The offensive line got the most attention of all. That group has to protect what Spytek’s assembled behind it: top pick Fernando Mendoza and running backs Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr., both drafted in the past two seasons.

Spytek didn’t get there by accident. He spent this year’s draft doing exactly what he said he’d do.

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Building the Line Through the Draft

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Over the last few seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have prioritized the offensive line early in the draft. In 2024, they took guard Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round. Powers-Johnson was the country’s top center that year, winning the Rimington Trophy after the 2023 season at Oregon.

In that same draft, the Raiders took tackle DJ Glaze one round later. Out of Maryland, Glaze played all 13 games at left tackle in college. With the Raiders, he’s moved to right tackle, with 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller manning the blind side. Even with Miller playing just four games last season, Glaze stayed put on the right side as the starter.

The Raiders are coming to town



On this day in 1960, the Raiders reported to training camp for the first time in Santa Cruz, CA



📰 https://t.co/yvohtqOSvz | Training Camp 2026 info coming soon… pic.twitter.com/EIuiGhDIt0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 11, 2026

In 2025, Las Vegas drafted Caleb Rogers in the third round. The Texas Tech product started the final six games of his rookie season at right guard and played every offensive snap over the team’s last five games. The Raiders doubled up on the offensive line, taking tackle Charles Grant one pick later. He appeared in nine games last season at right tackle, including six of the Raiders’ final seven.

This year, Spytek and his staff drafted on the line again in the third round, drafting guard Trey Zuhn III. Zuhn earned All-SEC first-team honors last season after making the third team the year before.

Related: Raiders Linebackers: Why Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker Form the Best Corps in Recent Memory

Spytek Went Shopping Too

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Spytek didn’t just draft his way into a better line. He spent this offseason writing checks, too.

Center Tyler Linderbaum was the big one. Three years, $81 million, fully guaranteed- the richest deal ever given to an interior lineman, and it wasn’t close. Linderbaum’s a three-time Pro Bowler who spent his last two seasons in Baltimore, clearing room for Derrick Henry. Henry ran for 1,921 yards in 2024, then 1,595 last season. Not bad company to keep.

💻 John Spytek



The #RaiderNation general manager on adding Kirk Cousins to the QB room and what that means on Week 1 and anyone they might add this week in the #NFLDraft:#NFL pic.twitter.com/FDl1sKMNbz — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 20, 2026

Spencer Burford was the quieter move. After four seasons in San Francisco, where he started 38 of his 56 games, 11 of those last year alone, Buford is an interesting watch. He performed well in Shanahan/Kubiak’s system, which relies on the run. His last starting running back? Christian McCaffrey. So he knows the job.

Add those two to Kolton Miller and this line now has three pros who’ve spent their careers protecting and opening up holes for the league’s best backs. Jeanty is about to find out what that’s like.

Right Tackle Spot is the Wild Card in Camp

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Rookies report to Raiders training camp on July 23, so the first-year guys get five days working with the coaching staff before the veterans show up on the 28th.

From there, the Raiders have 16 days to get ready for their preseason opener against Arizona on Aug. 13. Two line spots are already basically locked in. Miller’s at left tackle and Linderbaum’s at center. That’s the easy part.

Burford should grab one of the guard spots, probably on the left, which leaves Powers-Johnson, Rogers and Zuhn III battling for the other one. Don’t be shocked if Powers-Johnson comes out on top there.

Right tackle is the real question mark. Glaze has held the job, but Grant finished last season hot enough that he’s got a real shot at taking it over. That’s the battle to watch all camp. The left side’s set; the right side isn’t, and it’ll take three preseason games — Arizona, Houston, and San Francisco — to figure out who’s starting there when the Raiders open against Miami on Sept. 13.

Rick Dennison and Andrew Janocko are the coaches evaluating that competition. The Houston trip could end up mattering most, with joint practices two days before the game against a defense that’s supposed to be one of the better ones in the league this year.

July 28. Pads go on. Let the competition begin.

Also read: Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Schedule: Zero Primetime Games, Toughest Road Stretch in Years