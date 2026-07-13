Every year, it feels like the Buffalo Bills have a chance to go all the way. That’s the outlook when an NFL MVP like Josh Allen is your team leader.

The truth is, the Bills haven’t generally had the best roster on paper, but Allen is the type of elevator who masks the offense’s biggest weaknesses. He’s always made the best of what sometimes isn’t the best situation, leading the Bills to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

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One drawback that’s plagued the Bills is having what many would argue is a weakness at the receiver position. Ever since the team traded Stefon Diggs after the 2023 season, the Bills haven’t had a No. 1 receiver. Some think the Bills’ cast of receivers would normally hold a team back, but Allen’s presence propels them forward.

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NFL Coach Blasts Bills WRs – ‘Look Who He Was Throwing To’

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ESPN has been conducting polls gauging the opinions of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. Recently, they had that collective group rank the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. While doing so, Allen came in at No. 1. Matthew Stafford may have been voted MVP last season, but Allen is still viewed as the best QB among his peers.

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While the rankings are interesting in themselves, the more fascinating part came when the anonymous comments started coming out. That includes comments from an unknown NFL coordinator.

According to an NFL coordinator, Allen earns the No. 1 spot, in part due to the lack of talent the Bills have surrounded him with at the receiver position.

“Look who he was throwing to. His wideouts weren’t great. But he made it work and brought out their best. He elevates the people around him, clearly.” NFL Coordinator on Josh Allen

Allen is exactly what I like to call an elevator. He just makes players around him better, in the same way LeBron James does. He just finds a way to get players to step up to the plate in situations they may not otherwise perform well in.

Yet, that tends to invite more inconsistency throughout the course of a season, and in the playoffs when pressure mounts. The Bills need players who can make plays on their own, whether Allen is putting them in a position to succeed or not. Playmakers who can make people miss and occasionally take short passes for long gains.

It’s a point of contention that apparently became a big issue during the end of Sean McDermott’s coaching tenure, but the Bills have since made some personnel changes in the receiver room.

By adding DJ Moore via trade and drafting Skyler Bell in the fourth round, the Bills hope they’ve done just enough to overhaul their receiving corps. If all goes well, Allen will be lifting the Lombardi Trophy in February, and no one will be able to criticize the Bills’ receiving corps anymore. If not, the skeptics will only grow louder.

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