Arguably no team made a bigger move than the Los Angeles Rams did this offseason by trading for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Even though he’s 30 years old, Garrett is undoubtedly in the team’s long-term plans. He’s also signed through 2030, so Garrett likely isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

But now that the Rams are allocating more resources (cap space) to Garrett, it means the pockets of other athletes on the team could get pinched.

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Rams ‘Unlikely’ to Keep Byron Young After This Season

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While Garrett’s arrival could have a profound impact on an already good Rams defense, it also brings into question the team’s long-term plans, especially at the pass-rusher position. The Rams already traded away their best young edge rusher by swapping Verse for Garrett, which the team clearly views as an upgrade.

But what about on the opposite side of Garrett, where Byron Young plays? The Pro Bowl player is coming off a career year in which he recorded 12 sacks. Yet, he’s also headed into the final year of his contract, and could be too expensive for a pricey Rams team to retain next offseason.

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Recently, The Athletic‘s Rams insider Nate Atkins offered his opinion that it’s “very unlikely” that general manager Les Snead will be able to keep Young around past this upcoming season.

“No other player on this defense is better set up to cash in on 2026 alone than Young. Playing opposite Garrett means consistent one-on-one opportunities and pockets collapsing to his side, where his speed plays so well. I find it very unlikely the Rams can keep him, but they’ll gladly take another Pro Bowl season.” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins on Byron Young

If another big year is on the way for Young, which, after adding Garrett, is very possible, then Young may indeed be setting himself up for a massive payday at the age of 29. Unfortunately, it’s one that the Rams may not be willing or able to commit to. That’s the price of building a super team with high-profile stars on both sides of the ball. Yet, if the Rams can win another Super Bowl ring this season, no one will be fretting about what happens next offseason.

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