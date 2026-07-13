Former NFL insider Dianna Russini claimed she avoided a traffic ticket in January by FaceTiming an NFL head coach during the stop, but bodycam footage from the Ridgewood, New Jersey, incident tells a different story. The video shows no live call was made — Russini instead name-dropped coaches and showed the officer text messages from Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell before receiving a verbal warning. The incident adds to growing credibility questions surrounding Russini, who resigned from The Athletic in April amid controversy over personal photos with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Former NFL insider Dianna Russini has broken her long silence on the explosive scandal involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, admitting in private text messages that the controversy has upended both her professional career and personal life.

In texts sent to a New York Times reporter in May, Russini described the intense fallout from photos showing her and Vrabel together at an upscale Arizona resort.

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“This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” she wrote, citing “intense scrutiny and personal attacks” that followed the images’ publication.

Can Dianna Russini remake her career, not as a reporter, but as a personality? https://t.co/C0SAJAIIRE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2026

Russini, who had been one of the NFL’s most prominent sideline reporters and senior NFL insider at The Athletic, reportedly believed the exchange would remain off the record. She explicitly asked the reporter not to quote her and referred to herself as a “former journalist.”

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The Times ultimately included portions of the messages, stating no off-the-record agreement had been made.

The Arizona Resort Photos That Started It All

The scandal erupted in early April when Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel at the adults-only Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona. The images showed the pair holding hands, hugging, and relaxing in a hot tub. Both are married with children.

More photos soon leaked out, including ones from 2020 showing the pair kissing at a New York bar, along with pictures from a boat trip in Tennessee while she was visibly pregnant, and other hangouts over the years.

Russini’s High-Paying Job and Sudden Exit

Russini stepped down from The Athletic on April 14 — just one week after Page Six first published the Arizona resort photos. The New York Times-owned outlet had already opened an internal investigation into whether her relationship with Vrabel created a conflict of interest in her reporting. According to sources, she was pulling in nearly $800,000 a year in the coveted senior NFL insider role.

EXCLUSIVE: Dianna Russini and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, were spotted enjoying a cruise with their two young sons on July 4. pic.twitter.com/rReSVNdYRv — Page Six (@PageSix) July 6, 2026

Since resigning, the 43-year-old has kept a low profile and stayed completely quiet in public. Vrabel, now 50, has insisted the encounters were innocent. He faced no league investigation, and only briefly addressed the situation, mentioning he had some “difficult conversations” with his family and the Patriots organization.

Russini’s leaked texts mark her most candid acknowledgment yet of the personal cost. Albeit accidentally. How the pair managed to keep their interactions quiet for as long as they did is a mystery, because they clearly weren’t discreet in their meetups, and now Russini can’t even make sure a conversation is off the record before she starts revealing more information.