Week 14 fantasy TE rankings: Fantasy analysis of NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy tight ends

Our Week 14 fantasy TE rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy tight ends this week. From highlighting tight ends with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some tight ends with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy TE rankings for Week 14.

15. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – vs Cleveland Browns

There’s hope that this recent two-game run from Pat Freiermuth – 127 receiving yards and 1 touchdown on 11 targets – is a sign of things to come. However, we have to note the NFL stats before this small sample size. From Weeks 6-11, he averaged just 2.2 receptions and 23.4 receiving yards per game. There’s hope because he put up 59 yards against the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, but even that strong performance came on just 4 targets.

14. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – @ Tennessee Titans

Evan Engram is still getting plenty of targets with Mac Jones under center, but it comes with an abnormally-low yards-per-catch average. With Trevor Lawrence (concussion) iffy to suit up in Week 14, we'd recommend other tight ends in your fantasy lineup. If you just need a few points in PPR scoring and aren't as reliant on upside at tight end, then Engram is a fine option.

13. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The last time David Njoku faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, he drew 5 targets but finished with just one reception for 9 yards. Pittsburgh knows this Cleveland Browns offense very well and, given the last matchup, we just can’t see Njoku offering top-12 fantasy upside.

12. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – vs Green Bay Packers

During the Thanksgiving broadcast, it was mentioned that the Detroit Lions coaching staff wants to get Sam LaPorta more involved. He delivered a pair of touchdowns, but he also had as many receiving yards as targets (six). We do love this matchup because the Green Bay Packers struggle to cover tight ends, but LaPorta's target share is volatile. Just consider him a strong risk-reward.

11. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers – @ Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are decimated at off-ball linebacker right now, opening the door for Tucker Kraft to thrive in Week 14. He only drew 3 total targets for 26 receiving yards in Weeks 11-12, but rebounded on Thanksgiving with 78 receiving yards on 7 targets. Kraft is really in a good spot here and we’d be surprised if Matt LaFleur doesn’t target his tight end and exploit Detroit’s linebackers.

10. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – @ Minnesota Vikings

We're back to being alarmed about Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Atlanta swore two months ago they wanted to get him more involved, leading to Pitts averaging 6.8 targets, 5.3 receptions and 78.5 receiving yards per game from Weeks 5-8. In his last four games, however, Pitts has drawn just 12 total targets for 75 receiving yards. If he doesn't come through against the Minnesota Vikings, Pitts is off the fantasy radar for the foreseeable future.

9. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – vs Las Vegas Raiders

The volume of targets (10 total in two games) has come down for Cade Otton since the return of Mike Evans. However, what makes Otton very appealing in Week 14 is this matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tight ends are averaging 66.92 receiving yards per game (second-most) against Las Vegas with seven touchdowns (third-most).

8. Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Will Disslt is coming off a season-worst performance, finishing without a reception this past game. Before that, the Los Angeles Chargers tight end averaged 4.7 receptions and 48 receiving yards per game in his previous six contests. With the Kansas City Chiefs allowing the most receiving yards per game (78.5) to tight ends, Dissly is in must-start territory for Week 14.

7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Carolina Panthers

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is likely returning in Week 14, but this matchup still earns Dallas Goedert a top-10 spot in our fantasy TE rankings. The Carolina Panthers have allowed the most receiving touchdowns (nine) to tight ends this season and 63 receiving yards per game to the position. We could see Goedert coming out of Sunday with 40-50 yards and a touchdown.

6. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins – vs New York Jets

Jonnu Smith found a perfect home with the Miami Dolphins. From Weeks 5-12, he's been one of the best fantasy tight ends by averaging 6.1 receptions and 71.3 receiving yards per game. He now gets to face a New York Jets defense that is still shallow at linebacker and will likely be focused on trying to limit De'Von Achane as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

5. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – vs Atlanta Falcons

The Minnesota Vikings offense struggled a bit this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, resulting in T.J. Hockenson seeing just 6 targets for 28 receiving yards. A Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is a great turnaround spot. While Atlanta allows just 45.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends, Hockenson has a great chance at eclipsing that mark. He’s a safe starting option.

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – vs Chicago Bears

With Christian McCaffrey lost for the season, George Kittle will see an even higher target share from Brock Purdy. Prior to this past Sunday's snow game, Kittle averaged 80.2 receiving yards per game from Weeks 5-12. As for the matchup, the Chicago Bears allow a modest 54.9 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Los Angeles Chargers

After a dud performance against the Buffalo Bills (8 yards on 4 targets), Travis Kelce has rebounded with consecutive games with over 60 receiving yards. He’s only found the end zone twice this season, but what matters most for fantasy managers is Patrick Mahomes targeting him 10.8 times per game since Week 8. While Kelce is a tier below Trey McBride and Travis Kelce, he’s still one of the best fantasy tight ends this week.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – vs Seattle Seahawks

The matchup doesn't matter for two of the best fantasy tight ends. Trey McBride is the No. 1 option in the Arizona Cardinals offense, averaging 8.9 targets, 7.4 receptions and 82.4 receiving yards per game from Weeks 5-13. In his last meeting against the Seattle Seahawks, McBride turned a season-high 15 targets into 12 receptions for 133 receiving yards.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

