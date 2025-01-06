Deshaun Watson suffers Achilles injury setback, putting 2025 status in doubt

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If it wasn’t already clear, the Cleveland Browns will need to add another quarterback to their roster this offseason. While Deshaun Watson is viewed as the unquestioned starter, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in a loss on October 20th.

Since then, the Browns turned to Jameis Winston, but he’s set for free agency. Other options include 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but he didn’t show any signs of becoming a full-time starter. The same goes for Bailey Zappe, whose contract has also expired.

This leaves the Browns with Watson and DTR as the only quarterbacks on the roster, but now there’s serious doubt that Watson will be ready to start the season after suffering a recent injury setback.

Deshaun Watson’s injury setback guarantees Cleveland Browns add a QB

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dorian Thompson-Robinson can return as a backup since he’s under contract for two more seasons. When/if he’s ready at any point during the 2025 season, Deshaun Watson may very well return as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

However, there’s no guarantee Watson will be available for any portion of next season after reportedly suffering an injury setback.

According to Browns general manager Andrew Berry, the team learned about Watson’s Achilles injury setback when the quarterback told doctors “something didn’t feel right” during his exit physical with the team on Sunday.

“We don’t have all the details and everything yet, but it will obviously extend the recovery process for him.” Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry on Deshaun Watson

From @NFLNetwork: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered a setback during his Achilles recovery, throwing his status in doubt. pic.twitter.com/VpJvuIemHJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2025

The Browns did secure the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with Saturday’s loss. This puts them in prime position to select one of the two quarterbacks projected to become first-round picks. Most view Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as the top QB prospect in the 2025 draft class, with Miami’s Cam Ward coming in second.

However, the Browns could also turn to the trade market or free agency, where names like Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, and Justin Fields will be available. No matter what, they’ll have to add a body or two to their QB depth chart before the 2025 season kicks off.

