5 Detroit Lions offseason moves to remain Super Bowl contenders

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the NFL playoffs with a roster and coaching staff that seemed destined to reach the Super Bowl. Instead, Detroit found itself one-and-done after getting knocked out by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. Now it's time for the offseason, one where Detroit could lose both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to NFL head-coaching jobs. For the sake of our exercise, our five offseason moves include both Glenn and Johnson taking head-coaching jobs.

Promote Tanner Engstrand to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who will be the next Detroit Lions offensive coordinator? The pool of candidates likely comes down to three members of the Lions coaching staff – Tanner Engstrand, Hank Fraley and Scottie Montgomery – with at least one of those likely to follow either Glenn or Johnson to a head-coaching job. It's also worth noting that Fraley, the Lions offensive line coach, is in the mix to become the next Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator. Tanner Engstrand should be the pick. He's been on the Lions coaching staff since 2020 and Dan Campbell immediately promoted him to offensive quality control coach upon being hired. Engstrand then received a promotion to tight ends coach and he's served as the passing game coordinator for the last three seasons. Engstrand is highly regarded around the NFL for his offensive mind and his time spent under Johnson paired with his specialization in the passing game should land him the job.

Hire Dennis Allen as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Connections and relationships matter a lot in the NFL. In the Detroit Lions coaching search for a new defensive coordinator, Dan Campbell could look for both experience and familiarity. While promotion from within the Lions coaching staff is possible, Detroit's head coach could also choose to reunite with the defensive coordinator he worked with on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff from 2016 to 2020. There are a lot of positives with Dennis Allen. First, he's twice failed as an NFL head coach and that should mean much like the Kansas City Chiefs with Steve Spagnuolo, Detroit wouldn't have to worry about its defensive play-caller getting poached. Second, as the Saints' defensive coordinator, Allen orchestrated top-10 defenses from 2015-'20 and in 2022 then the talent on the roster plummeted. He'd have plenty to work with in Detroit and seems like a strong option to succeed Glenn.

Sign Khalil Mack in NFL free agency

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions pass rush evaporated after the season-ending injuries to Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson. Fortunately, both standout defenders will be back on the field next season. However, Detroit still needs a No. 2 edge rusher opposite of Hutchinson and Khalil Mack fits the bill perfectly. Detroit Lions cap space 2025 (OvertheCap.com): $57.584 million in cap space Heading into his age-34 season, Mack was rated by Pro Football Focus as the fifth-best edge defender in 2024. The veteran excels at setting the edge as a run defender and he's still a very good pass rusher. Plus, in what might be his final season, he's likely seeking an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. Signing with the Lions is perfect for both sides.

Extend Aidan Hutchinson

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before his season-ending injury, Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year. He's proven he can be an All-Pro and there are no concerns regarding the recovery from a broken tibia impacting his ability when he returns to the field in 2025. So, now is the time to extend him before the asking price gets even higher. The highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL (Nick Bosa) makes $34 million per season. Detroit should sign Hutchinson to a five-year, $177 million extension with the highest AAV ($35 million per season) and most fully guaranteed ($95 million).

Draft EDGE Shemar Stewart in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images