Detroit Lions reportedly bracing for several massive departures this offseason

The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 NFL season knowing this would likely be their best chance to win a Super Bowl. Despite a myriad of injuries on both sides of the ball, the Lions are one of the best NFL teams in 2024 but they are reportedly fearful of what’s on the horizon.

Detroit has been fortunate in recent years with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, one of the top NFL coaching candidates, repeatedly turning down head-coaching opportunities. However, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions coaching staff were always are Johnson would eventually leave.

Weeks out from the start of the NFL coaching carousel, rumors have surfaced that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears could be squarely on Johnson’s radar. He is expected to take head-coaching interviews and he might not be the only one leaving the Lions in 2025.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that Campbell is “prepared” to lose both of his coordinators this offseason. Both Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are coveted by multiple teams and there’s a belief both will be hired as head coaches this offseason.

Losing both coordinators can have a significant effect on a team the following year. After reaching Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon both left for head-coaching opportunities in 2023.

Philadelphia started the following season 10-1 and then imploded in the second half, finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record and then losing 32-9 in the Wild Card Game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Likewise, the San Francisco 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX and then lost both coordinators the following offseason. San Francisco lost in the Divisional Round that next season.

Who will replace Ben Johnson?

The level of interest in Johnson over the years has given Campbell time to evaluate the Lions coaching staff, finding out who could be the next offensive coordinator in Detroit.

Jones writes that assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, offensive line coach Hank Fraley and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand would be candidates to become the next Lions offensive coordinator.

“Detroit is going to try to keep people there, whether that’s with salary or titles.” Source on Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn potentially poaching members of the Detroit Lions coaching staff

Reports surfaced in February that Engstrand could be Johnson’s successor. The 42-year-old is widely recognized as an up-and-comer in the NFL and he’s drawn some interest for offensive coordinator vacancies in the past.

If Johnson and Glenn are both hired as head coaches, they’ll certainly attempt to poach some members of the Lions coaching staff. While Detroit will certainly be able to block some of those moves with promotions and pay raises, there’s a realistic chance the Lions lose more than four members of their coaching staff this offseason. Furthermore, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew could join either Glenn or Johnson in a package hiring, bringing members of the Lions front office with him to a new team.