2025 NBA Draft order: Latest NBA Draft lottery odds, NBA draft picks by team

The 2025 NBA Draft is months away but there is already significant hype around basketball regarding the incoming wave of talent. While the 2024 draft class was widely viewed as one of the weakest in years, teams are coveting top spots in the 2025 NBA Draft order because of the franchise-caliber talent likely available.
Several of the best prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft project to be perennial All-Stars, with the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey viewed as cornerstone talents a franchise can be built around. Here, you can find the NBA draft order and NBA Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ve also listed when the 2025 NBA Draft order and draft lottery odds were last updated. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the season.
Related: Best NBA players of all time
NBA Draft lottery odds 2025
Here are the 2025 NBA Draft lottery odds as of Tuesday, December 24. Draft lottery odds are based on the inverse order of the standings from NBA.com.
|Pick
|Team
|Record / Win %
|No. 1 pick odds
|Top 4 odds
|1
|Wizards
|4-23 / .148
|14.0%
|52.1%
|2
|Pelicans
|5-25 / .167
|14.0%
|52.1%
|3
|Raptors
|7-23 / .233
|14.0%
|52.1%
|4
|Hornets
|7-22 / .241
|12.5%
|48.1%
|5
|Jazz
|7-21 / .250
|10.5%
|42.1%
|6
|Trail Blazers
|9-20 / .310
|9.0%
|37.2%
|7
|Thunder (PHI)
|10-17 / .370
|7.5%
|31.9%
|8
|Nets
|11-18 / .379
|6.0%
|26.3%
|9
|Kings
|13-17 / .433
|3.2%
|14.7%
|10
|Bulls
|13-17 / .433
|3.2%
|14.7%
|11
|Pistons
|13-17 / .433
|3.1%
|14.3%
|12
|Rockets (PHX)
|14-14 / .500
|1.3%
|6.2%
|13
|Jazz (MIN)
|14-14 / .500
|1.2%
|5.7%
|14
|Spurs
|15-14 / .517
|0.5%
|2.4%
Related: NBA power rankings
2025 NBA Draft order right now
Here is the 2025 NBA Draft order right now. The full order is based on the NBA standings entering play on Tuesday, December 24. We’ll provide updates every few weeks.
Round 1
- Washington Wizards
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Toronto Raptors
- Charlotte Hornets
- Utah Jazz
- Portland Trail Blazers
- OKC Thunder (via PHI)
- Brooklyn Nets
- Sacramento Kings
- Chicago Bulls
- Detroit Pistons
- Houston Rockets (via PHX)
- Utah Jazz (via MIN)
- San Antonio Spurs
- San Antonio Spurs (via ALT)
- Indiana Pacers
- OKC Thunder (via MIA)
- Golden State Warriors
- Atlanta Hawks (via LAL)
- OKC Thunder (via OKC)
- Brooklyn Nets (via MIL)
- Orlando Magic (via DEN)
- Orlando Magic
- Dallas Mavericks
- Brooklyn Nets (via NYK)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Brooklyn Nets (via HOU)
- Boston Celtics
- Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC)
- Utah Jazz (via CLE)
Round 2
- Boston Celtics (via WAS)
- Charlotte Hornets (via WAS)
- Detroit Pistons (via TOR)
- Charlotte Hornets
- Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA)
- Toronto Raptors (via POR)
- Dallas Mavericks (via PHI)
- Brooklyn Nets
- Washington Wizards (via DET)
- San Antonio Spurs (via CHI)
- Chicago Bulls (via SAC)
- Indiana Pacers
- OKC Thunder (via ATL)
- Atlanta Hawks (via MIN)
- Washington Wizards (via PHX)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Golden State Warriors (via MIA)
- Washington Wizards (via GSW)
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL)
- Charlotte Hornets (via DEN)
- Orlando Magic
- Dallas Mavericks
- New York Knicks (via MEM)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU)
- Orlando Magic (via BOS)
- Houston Rockets (via OKC)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
Related: NBA trade candidates 2024
NBA Draft picks by team 2025
Here are the NBA Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ll provide updates following trades.
- Atlanta Hawks
- 1st (Lakers)
- 1st (Kings)
- Top-12 protected
- 2nd (Timberwolves)
- Boston Celtics
- 1st (Celtics)
- 2nd (Wizards)
- Best of GS/WAS/DET/DAL
- Brooklyn Nets
- 1st (Nets)
- OKC swap rights w/ HOU (top-10 protection),
- 1st (Bucks)
- Top-4 protected
- 1st (Knicks)
- 1st (Rockets)
- HOU swap rights with PHX/HOU 1s
- 2nd (Nets)
- 1st (Nets)
- Charlotte Hornets
- 1st (Hornets)
- 2nd (Pelicans)
- 2nd (Hornets)
- 2nd (Nuggets)
- Chicago Bulls
- 1st (Bulls)
- 2nd (Kings)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2nd (Bucks)
- 2nd (Cavaliers)
- Dallas Mavericks
- 1st (Mavericks)
- 2nd (76ers)
- 2nd (Mavericks)
- Denver Nuggets
- NONE
- Detroit Pistons
- 1st (Pistons)
- 2nd (Raptors)
- Golden State Warriors
- 1st (Warriors)
- 2nd (Heat)
- Houston Rockets
- 1st (Suns)
- OKC swap rights with HOU (top-10 protection)
- 2nd (Thunder)
- MEM receives best of HOU/OKC 2s
- 1st (Suns)
- Indiana Pacers
- 1st (Pacers)
- 2nd (Pacers)
- Los Angeles Clippers
- 1st (Thunder)
- OKC swap rights with HOU, LAC
- 1st (Thunder)
- Los Angeles Lakers
- 2nd (Lakers)
- 2nd (Clippers)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- 1st (Grizzlies)
- 2nd (Rockets)
- MEM receives best of HOU/OKC 2s
- Miami Heat
- NONE
- Milwaukee Bucks
- NONE
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2nd (Jazz)
- New Orleans Pelicans
- 1st (Pelicans)
- New York Knicks
- 2nd (Grizzlies)
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- 1st (76ers)
- Top-6 protected
- 1st (Heat)
- Lottery protected
- 1st (Jazz)
- Top-10 protected
- 1st (Clippers)
- OKC swap rights with HOU, LAC
- 2nd (Hawks)
- Protected 31-40
- 1st (76ers)
- Orlando Magic
- 1st (Nuggets)
- Top-5 protected
- 1st (Magic)
- 2nd (Magic)
- 2nd (Celtics)
- 1st (Nuggets)
- Philadelphia 76ers
- NONE
- PHI 1st top-6 protected
- NONE
- Phoenix Suns
- NONE
- Portland Trail Blazers
- 1st (Trail Blazers)
- 2nd (Hawks)
- 41-60 protected
- Sacramento Kings
- 1st (Kings)
- 2nd (Bulls)
- Protected 31-54
- San Antonio Spurs
- 1st (Spurs)
- 1st (Hawks)
- 1st (Bulls)
- Top-10 protected
- 1st (Hornets)
- Lottery protected
- 2nd (Bulls)
- Protected 55-60
- Toronto Raptors
- 1st (Raptors)
- 2nd (Trail Blazers)
- Utah Jazz
- 1st (Jazz)
- Top-10 protected
- 1st (Timberwolves)
- 2nd (Cavaliers)
- 1st (Jazz)
- Washington Wizards
- 1st (Wizards)
- 2nd (Pistons)
- 2nd (Suns)
- 2nd (Warriors)
Related: Best second-round picks in NBA Draft history
Best prospects in 2025 NBA Draft
- Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
- Dylan Harper, G, Rutgets
- Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
- VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor
- Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke
- Nolan Traore, PG, France
- Egor Demin, G, BYU
- Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois
- Tre Johnson, G, Texas
- Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
- Drake Powell, G/F, North Carolina
- Will Riley, G/F, Illinois
- Derik Queen, C, Maryland
- Asa Newell, F, Georgia
- Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Spain
- Ben Saraf, G, Germany
- Liam McNeely, G/F, UConn
- Noah Essengue, F, Germany
- Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina
- Labaron Philon, G, Alabama
Related: NBA games today, NBA schedule