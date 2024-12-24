fbpx

2025 NBA Draft order: Latest NBA Draft lottery odds, NBA draft picks by team

Updated:
2025 NBA Draft order
Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Draft is months away but there is already significant hype around basketball regarding the incoming wave of talent. While the 2024 draft class was widely viewed as one of the weakest in years, teams are coveting top spots in the 2025 NBA Draft order because of the franchise-caliber talent likely available.

Several of the best prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft project to be perennial All-Stars, with the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey viewed as cornerstone talents a franchise can be built around. Here, you can find the NBA draft order and NBA Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ve also listed when the 2025 NBA Draft order and draft lottery odds were last updated. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the season.

NBA Draft lottery odds 2025

Here are the 2025 NBA Draft lottery odds as of Tuesday, December 24. Draft lottery odds are based on the inverse order of the standings from NBA.com.

PickTeamRecord / Win %No. 1 pick oddsTop 4 odds
1Wizards4-23 / .14814.0%52.1%
2Pelicans5-25 / .16714.0%52.1%
3Raptors7-23 / .23314.0%52.1%
4Hornets7-22 / .24112.5%48.1%
5Jazz7-21 / .25010.5%42.1%
6Trail Blazers9-20 / .3109.0%37.2%
7Thunder (PHI)10-17 / .3707.5%31.9%
8Nets11-18 / .3796.0%26.3%
9Kings13-17 / .4333.2%14.7%
10Bulls13-17 / .4333.2%14.7%
11Pistons13-17 / .4333.1%14.3%
12Rockets (PHX)14-14 / .5001.3%6.2%
13Jazz (MIN)14-14 / .5001.2%5.7%
14Spurs15-14 / .5170.5%2.4%

2025 NBA Draft order right now

Here is the 2025 NBA Draft order right now. The full order is based on the NBA standings entering play on Tuesday, December 24. We’ll provide updates every few weeks.

Round 1

  1. Washington Wizards
  2. New Orleans Pelicans
  3. Toronto Raptors
  4. Charlotte Hornets
  5. Utah Jazz
  6. Portland Trail Blazers
  7. OKC Thunder (via PHI)
  8. Brooklyn Nets
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. Chicago Bulls
  11. Detroit Pistons
  12. Houston Rockets (via PHX)
  13. Utah Jazz (via MIN)
  14. San Antonio Spurs
  15. San Antonio Spurs (via ALT)
  16. Indiana Pacers
  17. OKC Thunder (via MIA)
  18. Golden State Warriors
  19. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL)
  20. OKC Thunder (via OKC)
  21. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL)
  22. Orlando Magic (via DEN)
  23. Orlando Magic
  24. Dallas Mavericks
  25. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK)
  26. Memphis Grizzlies
  27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU)
  28. Boston Celtics
  29. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC)
  30. Utah Jazz (via CLE)

Round 2

  1. Boston Celtics (via WAS)
  2. Charlotte Hornets (via WAS)
  3. Detroit Pistons (via TOR)
  4. Charlotte Hornets
  5. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA)
  6. Toronto Raptors (via POR)
  7. Dallas Mavericks (via PHI)
  8. Brooklyn Nets
  9. Washington Wizards (via DET)
  10. San Antonio Spurs (via CHI)
  11. Chicago Bulls (via SAC)
  12. Indiana Pacers
  13. OKC Thunder (via ATL)
  14. Atlanta Hawks (via MIN)
  15. Washington Wizards (via PHX)
  16. San Antonio Spurs
  17. Golden State Warriors (via MIA)
  18. Washington Wizards (via GSW)
  19. Los Angeles Lakers
  20. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)
  21. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL)
  22. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN)
  23. Orlando Magic
  24. Dallas Mavericks
  25. New York Knicks (via MEM)
  26. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU)
  27. Orlando Magic (via BOS)
  28. Houston Rockets (via OKC)
  29. Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Draft picks by team 2025

Here are the NBA Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ll provide updates following trades.

  • Atlanta Hawks
    • 1st (Lakers)
    • 1st (Kings)
      • Top-12 protected
    • 2nd (Timberwolves)
  • Boston Celtics
    • 1st (Celtics)
    • 2nd (Wizards)
      • Best of GS/WAS/DET/DAL
  • Brooklyn Nets
    • 1st (Nets)
      • OKC swap rights w/ HOU (top-10 protection),
    • 1st (Bucks)
      • Top-4 protected
    • 1st (Knicks)
    • 1st (Rockets)
      • HOU swap rights with PHX/HOU 1s
    • 2nd (Nets)
  • Charlotte Hornets
    • 1st (Hornets)
    • 2nd (Pelicans)
    • 2nd (Hornets)
    • 2nd (Nuggets)
  • Chicago Bulls
    • 1st (Bulls)
    • 2nd (Kings)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
    • 2nd (Bucks)
    • 2nd (Cavaliers)
  • Dallas Mavericks
    • 1st (Mavericks)
    • 2nd (76ers)
    • 2nd (Mavericks)
  • Denver Nuggets
    • NONE
  • Detroit Pistons
    • 1st (Pistons)
    • 2nd (Raptors)
  • Golden State Warriors
    • 1st (Warriors)
    • 2nd (Heat)
  • Houston Rockets
    • 1st (Suns)
      • OKC swap rights with HOU (top-10 protection)
    • 2nd (Thunder)
      • MEM receives best of HOU/OKC 2s
  • Indiana Pacers
    • 1st (Pacers)
    • 2nd (Pacers)
  • Los Angeles Clippers
    • 1st (Thunder)
      • OKC swap rights with HOU, LAC
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    • 2nd (Lakers)
    • 2nd (Clippers)
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    • 1st (Grizzlies)
    • 2nd (Rockets)
      • MEM receives best of HOU/OKC 2s
  • Miami Heat
    • NONE
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    • NONE
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
    • 2nd (Jazz)
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    • 1st (Pelicans)
  • New York Knicks
    • 2nd (Grizzlies)
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
    • 1st (76ers)
      • Top-6 protected
    • 1st (Heat)
      • Lottery protected
    • 1st (Jazz)
      • Top-10 protected
    • 1st (Clippers)
      • OKC swap rights with HOU, LAC
    • 2nd (Hawks)
      • Protected 31-40
  • Orlando Magic
    • 1st (Nuggets)
      • Top-5 protected
    • 1st (Magic)
    • 2nd (Magic)
    • 2nd (Celtics)
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    • NONE
      • PHI 1st top-6 protected
  • Phoenix Suns
    • NONE
  • Portland Trail Blazers
    • 1st (Trail Blazers)
    • 2nd (Hawks)
      • 41-60 protected
  • Sacramento Kings
    • 1st (Kings)
    • 2nd (Bulls)
      • Protected 31-54
  • San Antonio Spurs
    • 1st (Spurs)
    • 1st (Hawks)
    • 1st (Bulls)
      • Top-10 protected
    • 1st (Hornets)
      • Lottery protected
    • 2nd (Bulls)
      • Protected 55-60
  • Toronto Raptors
    • 1st (Raptors)
    • 2nd (Trail Blazers)
  • Utah Jazz
    • 1st (Jazz)
      • Top-10 protected
    • 1st (Timberwolves)
    • 2nd (Cavaliers)
  • Washington Wizards
    • 1st (Wizards)
    • 2nd (Pistons)
    • 2nd (Suns)
    • 2nd (Warriors)

Best prospects in 2025 NBA Draft

  1. Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
  2. Dylan Harper, G, Rutgets
  3. Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
  4. VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor
  5. Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke
  6. Nolan Traore, PG, France
  7. Egor Demin, G, BYU
  8. Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois
  9. Tre Johnson, G, Texas
  10. Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
  11. Drake Powell, G/F, North Carolina
  12. Will Riley, G/F, Illinois
  13. Derik Queen, C, Maryland
  14. Asa Newell, F, Georgia
  15. Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Spain
  16. Ben Saraf, G, Germany
  17. Liam McNeely, G/F, UConn
  18. Noah Essengue, F, Germany
  19. Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina
  20. Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

