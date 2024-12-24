2025 NBA Draft order: Latest NBA Draft lottery odds, NBA draft picks by team

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Draft is months away but there is already significant hype around basketball regarding the incoming wave of talent. While the 2024 draft class was widely viewed as one of the weakest in years, teams are coveting top spots in the 2025 NBA Draft order because of the franchise-caliber talent likely available.

Several of the best prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft project to be perennial All-Stars, with the likes of Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey viewed as cornerstone talents a franchise can be built around. Here, you can find the NBA draft order and NBA Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ve also listed when the 2025 NBA Draft order and draft lottery odds were last updated. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the season.

NBA Draft lottery odds 2025

Here are the 2025 NBA Draft lottery odds as of Tuesday, December 24. Draft lottery odds are based on the inverse order of the standings from NBA.com.

Pick Team Record / Win % No. 1 pick odds Top 4 odds 1 Wizards 4-23 / .148 14.0% 52.1% 2 Pelicans 5-25 / .167 14.0% 52.1% 3 Raptors 7-23 / .233 14.0% 52.1% 4 Hornets 7-22 / .241 12.5% 48.1% 5 Jazz 7-21 / .250 10.5% 42.1% 6 Trail Blazers 9-20 / .310 9.0% 37.2% 7 Thunder (PHI) 10-17 / .370 7.5% 31.9% 8 Nets 11-18 / .379 6.0% 26.3% 9 Kings 13-17 / .433 3.2% 14.7% 10 Bulls 13-17 / .433 3.2% 14.7% 11 Pistons 13-17 / .433 3.1% 14.3% 12 Rockets (PHX) 14-14 / .500 1.3% 6.2% 13 Jazz (MIN) 14-14 / .500 1.2% 5.7% 14 Spurs 15-14 / .517 0.5% 2.4%

2025 NBA Draft order right now

Here is the 2025 NBA Draft order right now. The full order is based on the NBA standings entering play on Tuesday, December 24. We’ll provide updates every few weeks.

Round 1 Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Toronto Raptors Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Portland Trail Blazers OKC Thunder (via PHI) Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets (via PHX) Utah Jazz (via MIN) San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs (via ALT) Indiana Pacers OKC Thunder (via MIA) Golden State Warriors Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) OKC Thunder (via OKC) Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) Orlando Magic (via DEN) Orlando Magic Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) Memphis Grizzlies Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) Boston Celtics Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) Utah Jazz (via CLE) Round 2 Boston Celtics (via WAS) Charlotte Hornets (via WAS) Detroit Pistons (via TOR) Charlotte Hornets Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA) Toronto Raptors (via POR) Dallas Mavericks (via PHI) Brooklyn Nets Washington Wizards (via DET) San Antonio Spurs (via CHI) Chicago Bulls (via SAC) Indiana Pacers OKC Thunder (via ATL) Atlanta Hawks (via MIN) Washington Wizards (via PHX) San Antonio Spurs Golden State Warriors (via MIA) Washington Wizards (via GSW) Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC) Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL) Charlotte Hornets (via DEN) Orlando Magic Dallas Mavericks New York Knicks (via MEM) Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU) Orlando Magic (via BOS) Houston Rockets (via OKC) Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Draft picks by team 2025

Here are the NBA Draft picks by team in 2025. We’ll provide updates following trades.

Atlanta Hawks 1st (Lakers) 1st (Kings) Top-12 protected 2nd (Timberwolves)

Boston Celtics 1st (Celtics) 2nd (Wizards) Best of GS/WAS/DET/DAL

Brooklyn Nets 1st (Nets) OKC swap rights w/ HOU (top-10 protection), 1st (Bucks) Top-4 protected 1st (Knicks) 1st (Rockets) HOU swap rights with PHX/HOU 1s 2nd (Nets)

Charlotte Hornets 1st (Hornets) 2nd (Pelicans) 2nd (Hornets) 2nd (Nuggets)

Chicago Bulls 1st (Bulls) 2nd (Kings)

Cleveland Cavaliers 2nd (Bucks) 2nd (Cavaliers)

Dallas Mavericks 1st (Mavericks) 2nd (76ers) 2nd (Mavericks)

Denver Nuggets NONE

Detroit Pistons 1st (Pistons) 2nd (Raptors)

Golden State Warriors 1st (Warriors) 2nd (Heat)

Houston Rockets 1st (Suns) OKC swap rights with HOU (top-10 protection) 2nd (Thunder) MEM receives best of HOU/OKC 2s

Indiana Pacers 1st (Pacers) 2nd (Pacers)

Los Angeles Clippers 1st (Thunder) OKC swap rights with HOU, LAC

Los Angeles Lakers 2nd (Lakers) 2nd (Clippers)

Memphis Grizzlies 1st (Grizzlies) 2nd (Rockets) MEM receives best of HOU/OKC 2s

Miami Heat NONE

Milwaukee Bucks NONE

Minnesota Timberwolves 2nd (Jazz)

New Orleans Pelicans 1st (Pelicans)

New York Knicks 2nd (Grizzlies)

Oklahoma City Thunder 1st (76ers) Top-6 protected 1st (Heat) Lottery protected 1st (Jazz) Top-10 protected 1st (Clippers) OKC swap rights with HOU, LAC 2nd (Hawks) Protected 31-40

Orlando Magic 1st (Nuggets) Top-5 protected 1st (Magic) 2nd (Magic) 2nd (Celtics)

Philadelphia 76ers NONE PHI 1st top-6 protected

Phoenix Suns NONE

Portland Trail Blazers 1st (Trail Blazers) 2nd (Hawks) 41-60 protected

Sacramento Kings 1st (Kings) 2nd (Bulls) Protected 31-54

San Antonio Spurs 1st (Spurs) 1st (Hawks) 1st (Bulls) Top-10 protected 1st (Hornets) Lottery protected 2nd (Bulls) Protected 55-60

Toronto Raptors 1st (Raptors) 2nd (Trail Blazers)

Utah Jazz 1st (Jazz) Top-10 protected 1st (Timberwolves) 2nd (Cavaliers)

Washington Wizards 1st (Wizards) 2nd (Pistons) 2nd (Suns) 2nd (Warriors)



Best prospects in 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke Dylan Harper, G, Rutgets Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke Nolan Traore, PG, France Egor Demin, G, BYU Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois Tre Johnson, G, Texas Khaman Maluach, C, Duke Drake Powell, G/F, North Carolina Will Riley, G/F, Illinois Derik Queen, C, Maryland Asa Newell, F, Georgia Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Spain Ben Saraf, G, Germany Liam McNeely, G/F, UConn Noah Essengue, F, Germany Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

