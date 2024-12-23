10 top NBA trade candidates who could be moved by the NBA trade deadline

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The NBA trade deadline isn’t until February 6, 2026, but we’ve already seen plenty of NBA rumors regarding All-Star talent that could be on the move. From a young All-Star guard like De’Aaron Fox to veterans such as Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram, we could see multiple All-Stars moved at the NBA trade deadline in 2025. With that in mind, let’s dive into the top NBA trade candidates right now.

Jimmy Butler, SF, Miami Heat

The possibility of a Jimmy Butler trade popped up in NBA rumors during the offseason, but the proverbial smoke turned into fire in November. While the Miami Heat are a playoff contender, Butler is in the final guaranteed year of his contract and the 35-year-old made it clear he intends to test NBA free agency. A trade seems increasingly unlikely, with Miami wanting to build a core around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, so we won't be surprised if Butler is moved by the NBA trade deadline. Potential Landing Spots: Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram, SF, New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram cost himself tens of millions of dollars in recent years by turning down lucrative contract extension offers from the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, the All-Star forward is one of the likeliest players to be moved at the NBA trade deadline. The Pelicans (5-25 entering play on Monday) are going to tear this roster apart and Ingram's status as a half-season rental makes him more affordable for contenders. Potential Landing Spots: Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers

Zach LaVine, SG, Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine has been popping up in NBA rumors for over a year now. Fortunately for the Chicago Bulls, his trade value is finally on the rise. The 29-year-old has stayed healthy this season, shooting 50.1 percent from the field and averaging 22-4-4. While he remains a defensive liability and his contract still lowers any potential return for the Bulls, the All-Star guard can be a No.2B option on a contender and it's evident Chicago wants to move him desperately. Potential Landing Spots: Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls

While the Chicago Bulls have exceeded expectations this season, they still project to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline. All-Star center Nikola Vucevic only has two years remaining on his deal, so now is the best time to move him. While the Bulls would love to get a first-round pick back, it's far more likely that a contender flips a package of second-round picks for the 34-year-old center. At the very least,t trading him would free up $21 million this summer. Potential Landing Spots: Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers

De’Aaron Fox, PG, Sacramento Kings

If he requests a trade or the Sacramento Kings decide to launch a rebuild, De'Aaron Fox will be headlining the most coveted NBA trade candidates this season. He just turned 27 on Dec. 20 and is one of the best point guards in basketball. Not only is he under contract for next season, but Fox would likely be willing to sign an extension with a top contender that puts him in a position to compete for a championship long-term. Of course, he'll obviously be the most expensive player on our list to acquire in terms of assets required. Potential Landing Spots: San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets

Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings

If the Sacramento Kings decide to move De'Aaron Fox at the NBA trade deadline, they might as well pursue a complete teardown. Domantas Sabonis has proven he can't be a premium option on a playoff contender, but the All-Star center and double-double machine can be an excellent third piece for a team that wants to make a run at the NBA Finals. Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies

Kyle Kuzma, SF, Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have been open to moving Kyle Kuzma for a while and this feels like the season when it will finally happen. He's still owed $64.4 million over the next three seasons and would have to take a lesser role on a contender, but he'll have suitors. Trading him will also open up more minutes for Kyshawn George. Potential Landing Spots: Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in tank mode making center Walker Kessler one of the likeliest NBA trade candidates in the weeks to come. Only 23 years old and under team control through 2026 – $4.878 salary (2025-'26) and RFA in 2026 Kessler will attract attention from both contenders and teams with young rosters looking for a plug-and-play big man. Potential Landing Spots: Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls

Robert Williams, C, Portland Trail Blazers

Both Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams could be moved at the NBA trade deadline to open up minutes for Donovan Clingan. Williams is especially attractive for playoff contenders hunting for a big man because he's owed just $15.7 million total over the next two seasons. The 27-year-old could add excellent front-court depth and he should come at a relatively affordable trade cost. Potential Landing Spots: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors

CJ McCollum, SG, New Orleans Pelicans

