NBA rumors reveal All-Star the San Antonio Spurs eyeing blockbuster trade for in 2025

The San Antonio Spurs were linked in NBA rumors this offseason to several All-Star point guards, ultimately settling on Chris Paul as a short-term partner for Victor Wembanyama. As the NBA trade deadline draws closer, San Antonio is now eyeing its long-term fix.

San Antonio has the assets to make a big move. It’s among the NBA’s leaders in future draft pick assets with a young roster that puts the team in a strong position to land an All-Star player. The difficulty comes from the wait for a premium player to hit the trade market, but that prized option could soon become available.

San Antonio Spurs future draft picks: 2025 1st (Spurs), 2025 1st (Hawks), 2025 2nd, 2026 1st (Spurs), 2026 1st (Hawks swap right), 2027 1st (Spurs), 2027 1st (Hawks)

The Sacramento Kings dropped to 13-16 following Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping them even further out of the NBA playoff picture. It comes after an offseason that saw All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox decline to sign a contract extension, instead wanting to see if the Kings would be a contender in 2025.

With Sacramento off to its worst start in several years, NBA rumors have already begun swirling about Fox potentially being traded. While the All-Star point guard hasn’t asked for a trade, his agent Rich Paul does have a history of getting his players out of smaller markets. If Fox hits the market, San Antonio appears ready for it.

According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, many around the NBA are keeping an eye on the Spurs as a potential landing spot for Fox if he requests a trade. While other teams would surely get involved, Fox is believed to be squarely on San Antonio’s radar.

“Meanwhile, rival executives are monitoring the Fox situation closely and league sources say one team in particular — the San Antonio Spurs — is positioning itself to pursue the Houston native as a possible partner for Victor Wembanyama, should Fox become available. Barring a significant Kings turnaround, others are surely close behind.” Sam Amick and Anthony Slater on the San Antonio Spurs interest in a De’Aaron Fox trade

De’Aaron Fox stats (ESPN): 26.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.1 APG, 48.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT%

Fox is currently making $34.848 million this season and is under contract for 2025-’26 at a $37.096 million salary. While he hasn’t been willing to sign a new long-term deal with Sacramento, the Spurs’ trajectory could give the team a strong shot at extending him.

Not only would it provide Fox with the opportunity to team up with Wembanyama on an emerging Western Conference contender, but it would also allow him to return home to Texas. If the Kings’ slide continues to February, it’s very possible Fox will request a trade out of Sacramento and the Spurs will probably be the favorites to land him.

