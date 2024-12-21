Cryptic De’Aaron Fox trade rumors emerge as Sacramento Kings enter ‘danger zone’ with their All-Star

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Mike Brown has helped bring more success to the Sacramento Kings. In his first season, Brown led De’Aaron Fox and company to a 48-34 record, which unfortunately ended with a first-round playoff exit. Last year, the Kings had a similar record, finishing at 46-63, but they didn’t reach the postseason after ending up in ninth place of the Western Conference.

This year is off to an even worse start in Sacramento, where the Kings enter NBA games today with a 13-15 record, putting them in 12th place in the West. Of course, this isn’t where anyone in Sac-Town envisioned their team being when the season tipped off, especially after adding DeMar DeRozan to an already stong core.

Yet, the Kings’ struggles now have some wondering about Fox’s long-term future in Sacramento, including his own circle of trust.

De’Aaron Fox ‘deciding what comes next’ with Sacramento Kings: extension or trade?

De’Aaron Fox’s star potential was evident once the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft saw the floor with the Sacramento Kings. One of the NBA’s fastest players, Fox quickly became known for his scoring and ability to get in passing lanes, where he led the league with 2.0 steals per game in 2023-24.

He’s developed into an All-Star talent and is still just 27 years old. But like any high-level competitor, Fox likely wants to maximize his chances of winning a championship. The current structure of the Kings doesn’t appear poised to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the season. While their optics could quickly change, rumors of the Kings trading Fox have begun to circulate.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Kings are “entering a danger zone” with Fox and his future.

“While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, the former All-Star and his prominent agent are reading the room in Sacramento before deciding what comes next. Fox, who hired Paul in November 2022, has another season left on his current deal.” Sam Amick on De’Aaron Fox

Fox is under contract for $34.8 million this season. Fox’s salary increases to $37 million next season, in what will be the final year of his contract.

In other words, several teams may be keeping a close eye on Fox’s future in Sacramento. Until or unless Fox signs another extension in Sacramento, the vultures will continue to circle. One of the teams said to be monitoring Fox’s situation is the San Antonio Spurs, who covet an All-Star talent to pair with Victor Wembanyama. Considering he’s a Houston native, landing with the Spurs could appeal to Fox, despite his loyalty to Sacramento too.

