Indianapolis Colts insider names surprise QB who could replace Anthony Richardson in 2025

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2024 NFL season needing quarterback Anthony Richardson to take a big step forward in his development after an injury-riddled rookie season. Instead, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got even worse and raised significant concerns regarding his future as a starting quarterback.

While the 6-foot-4 quarterback started double-digit games in 2024, he also struggled to stay healthy and required an in-season benching. He also finished the regular season 27th in ESPN QBR (47.4) and had the lowest completion rate (47.7 percent) in the NFL by a wide margin.

Anthony Richardson stats (career): 67.8 QB rating, 11-13 TD-INT, 2,391 passing yards, 6.9 yards per attempt, 50.6% completion rate, 635 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns in 15 games

Not only has Richardson been one of the least accurate passers in NFL history as a starter through his first 15 games, but he also hasn’t brought the value as a rusher that the franchise hoped for. While the Colts front office and coaching staff publicly committed to him as the starter in 2025, he could face significant competition from a top option in NFL free agency.

Colts’ reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN.com shared that Indianapolis could be interested in pursuing quarterback Justin Fields in free agency this offseason.

Notably, Colts general manager Chris Ballard had a “fondness for Fields” ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft and the team scouted him heavily throughout his Ohio State Buckeyes career. The Colts coaching staff also got a first-hand look at what Fields can do in 2024, when he threw for a season-high 312 yards with an added 55 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns.

Justin Fields stats 2024 (ESPN): 93.3 QB rating, 5-1 TD-INT, 1,106 passing yards, 6.9 yards per attempt, 65.8% completion rate, 289 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns in 10 games

While the medical staff reportedly doesn’t have long-term concerns with Richardson’s back injury, the team does want to pursue a more viable option to challenge him for the starting job in training camp.

Fields would be a particularly intriguing fit because of his dual-threat ability, which would allow Colts head coach Shane Steichen to maintain continuity with the play-calling and offensive system if a quarterback change is made. It’s worth noting, however, that the Pittsburgh Steelers are also expected to try and re-sign Fields this offseason.