Grading NFL coaching hires 2025: Best, worst head coach, coordinator hirings

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The NFL coaching carousel is moving quickly with the Jacksonville Jaguars becoming the latest franchise to hire a new head coach. Naturally, the filling of many of these head-coaching vacancies creates coordinator openings with other teams. We’re grading the NFL coaching hires in 2025, evaluating the best and worst hires of the NFL coaching carousel. For the sake of this exercise, we’re focused on grading NFL coaching hires for head-coaching positions, play-caller roles and replacements for individual fired coordinators. We’ll provide updates throughout the offseason. We’ll start with the head-coaching hires followed by coordinators.

New York Jets – HC Aaron Glenn – A-

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets always felt inevitable. Much like DeMeco Ryans with the Houston Texans, another defensive-minded head coach, this was a return home for Glenn to where he spent the majority of his playing career. He’s not walking into the best of situations, but we genuinely believe this has been the best hire in the NFL coaching carousel. Related: Worst NFL owners For as brilliant of a play-caller and offensive architect as Ben Johnson is, he is untested as the leader of a locker room. Defensive coordinators have to command the respect of defensive play-callers, get buy-in from everyone and find unique ways to motivate each player. As we also saw this season, Glenn also had to constantly make adjustments because of all the injuries the Detroit Lions suffered defensively. It’s those traits and a highly-regarded reputation as a leader of men who is respected by everyone who comes in contact with him, that makes Glenn the best hire. It might not necessarily lead to success because of owner Woody Johnson, but the Jets aced the process.

Chicago Bears – HC Ben Johnson – A-

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears wanted Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams wanted an offensive-minded head coach and Johnson wanted a young franchise-caliber quarterback. It’s seemingly the perfect marriage for all parties. Johnson also seems to be assembling a strong Bears coaching staff, with the expected hires of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi providing both the expertise and head-coaching experience he needs. Johnson is walking into a great situation, but what prevents this from being an ‘A+’ hire is the simple fact that Johnson didn’t get to hand-pick his general manager. Maybe things work out with Ryan Poles, but team president Kevin Warren is still around and he’s earned a reputation for being power-hungry. It would’ve been better to just move on from both Poles and Warren, bringing in a GM that Johnson already has a great relationship with. However, the Bears’ organization never seems to do everything the best way and it’s why they’ve largely struggled for decades. Related: NFL power rankings 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars – HC Liam Coen – B+

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When Liam Coen first signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we were prepared to give the Jacksonville Jaguars the lowest grade among our NFL coaching hires. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan at first inexplicably ignored what everyone told him, no quality coaching candidate wanted this job if general manager Trent Baale was kept around. Evidently, Khan didn’t want to have to put in the work to find a new GM and head coach. Then, rejection provided a moment of clarity. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense (2024): 6.2 yards per play (4th), 29.7 PPG (4th), 50% third-down conversion rate (2nd), 0.131 EA per Play (5th), 147.3 rush ypg (4th) Related: Early NFL free agency predictions 2025 Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it came at the cost of an outstanding play-caller. How Coen went about this – ignoring the Buccaneers’ phone calls and leaving them in limbo – in a disrespectful manner. With that acknowledged, Jacksonville landed a play-caller who exceeded what even Dave Canales did in Tampa Bay. More importantly, the worst GM in football is gone. This is a much-needed fresh start for the Jaguars’ franchise and while it could’ve been done more professionally, the result makes it worth it for Jacksonville.

New England Patriots – HC Mike Vrabel – B

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel is a very good football coach. It’s also worth recognizing that in an NFL coaching carousel with so many coordinators being hired, the New England Patriots landed a leader with a proven track record as a head coach. Vrabel delivered four winning seasons with the Tennessee Titans, including consecutive seasons with double-digit wins from 2020-’21. He also inherits a young franchise quarterback in Drake Maye who can achieve far more as the centerpiece of a team than Vrabel ever had with the Tennessee Titans. Plus, New England has more than $100 million in cap space this offseason to improve the roster. Related Best NFL dynasties ever With all of that acknowledged, we also had to lower the Patriots’ grade. Just like last year, owner Robert Kraft fired a head coach and failed to conduct a legitimate coaching search. He wanted Vrabel from the beginning, made a joke of the Rooney Rule and sped through this process as quickly as possible. Kraft is still chasing the past, all in an attempt to cement his legacy so he can make it into the Hall of Fame. Maybe Vrabel leads this team to success, but Kraft’s reputation keeps taking hits.

Las Vegas Raiders – HC Pete Carroll – C

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

After striking out on their top options – Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson – the Las Vegas Raiders went for experience with Pete Carroll. He certainly provides credibility to a Raiders’ organization that needs more of it and he offers the player-friendly approach that the locker room will love. However, there are also a lot of reasons the Seattle Seahawks moved on from Pete Carroll. Related: NFL cap space by team 2025 The Seahawks’ defenses were abysmal in his final seasons with the team and they dramatically improved under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. Carroll’s track record of picking offensive coordinators also leaves a lot to be desired and there are already NFL rumors about a reunion with Russell Wilson. If Wilson winds up being the Raiders QB in 2026, this becomes a C- hire.

San Francisco 49ers – DC Robert Saleh – A

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best hire in the FL coaching carousel this offseason is the San Francisco 49ers reuniting with Robert Saleh. When he served as the defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco consistently had one of the best NFL defenses, especially in critical situations. He also has Shanahan’s trust, which proved to be an issue in recent years with the last two 49ers’ defensive play-callers. San Francisco doesn’t have the talent or depth on the defensive side of the ball that it used to, but there’s still more than enough here for Saleh to field a top-12 defense in 2025. The only downside for San Francisco is this might be a one-year reunion, with Saleh a top head-coaching candidate in 2026. Related: Best NFL players of all time

New England Patriots – OC Josh McDaniels – B

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots are trying to recreate their glory days with a defensive-minded head coach and Josh McDaniels as play-caller. Many will rightfully point to the lack of success that McDaniels had with offenses during his stints with the Raiders and Rams. However, it’s also worth acknowledging what he did with Mac Jones before becoming the head coach in Las Vegas. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025 Back in 2021, McDaniels orchestrated an offense that ranked seventh in scoring (26.6 PPG), red-zone touchdown rate (63.08 percent) and third-down conversion rate (43.95 percent) while placing 14th in yards-per-play average (5.7). He also spent the 2024 NFL season meeting with top college coaches, picking up concepts that could soon be influencing the NFL. This isn’t a splashy hire, but McDaniels is a quality play-caller with a great track record of success with quarterbacks and New England doesn’t have to ever worry about him being poached again for a head-coaching job.

Cincinnati Bengals – DC Al Golden – B-

Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The NFL coaching carousel 2025 had a theme, reunions. Al Golden returns to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent two seasons (2020-’21) as linebackers coach, following an outstanding stint as the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There’s obviously plenty of uncertainty when projecting how his system will fare in the NFL. He’s never called plays at this level and he’s taking over a defensive roster that is a bit short-handed on talent outside of Trey Hendrickson. We’re also iffy on the Bengals front office consistently drafting players that will make Golden’s system work. With that said, the success of Jeff Hafley last year does provide enough confidence to view this as a B- hire. Related: NFL defense rankings

Indianapolis Colts – DC Lou Anarumo – C+

Credit: Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a few years ago, most people inside the NFL thought Lou Anarumo would become a head coach. He seemed to be the lone defensive coordinator who had an answer for what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs do. Then, the talent on the Cincinnati Bengals defense fell off dramatically and Anarumo’s system fell apart. Related: Indianapolis Colts insider names potential QB target in NFL free agency The problem with this hire is, as of now, the Indianapolis Colts don’t have the secondary to make this work either. Indianapolis can get after the quarterback with its defensive front and it will be nice to see the Colts deploy the blitz more in 2025 with a more modern scheme. However, general manager Chris Ballard also hasn’t demonstrated that he is willing to make the necessary investments to improve the secondary. Until that changes, it’s hard to see Anarumo returning to glory with the Colts.

Atlanta Falcons – DC Jeff Ulbrich – C

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images