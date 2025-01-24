NFL cap space by team 2025: NFL salary cap space by team, potential cap casualties

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Who has the most cap space in the NFL? As the 2024 NFL season winds down, many eyes turn toward the offseason and the eventual arrival of NFL free agency. While the pool of NFL free agents might not be as strong as it was last season, there's still plenty of high-end talent available. Every team will be spending money, with re-signings, contract extensions and lucrative contracts for the top free agents. Ahead of the offseason, we're taking you through NFL cap space by team in 2025. We'll start from the teams with the least amount of cap space working our way to the teams with the most NFL cap space this offseason. We've also included potential cap casualties for all 32 teams. Data is courtesy of OverTheCap.com.

New Orleans Saints: -$52.317 million

The New Orleans Saints are very familiar with this position, infamous for kicking their salary-cap problems down the road. Naturally, that led to further deterioration of the roster and only made the situation worse for the future. new Orleans will get back under the NFL salary cap early in the offseason, as it always does, but it will come at the expense of some cap casualties and addressing glaring holes on both sides of the ball. Potential New Orleans Saints cap casualties 2025: Tyrann Mathieu ($6.25 million – post-June 1), Foster Moreau ($4.184 million – post-June 1), Khalen Saunders ($3.929 million – post-June 1)

Cleveland Browns: -$30.005 million

The Cleveland Browns are in an interesting situation now with the Deshaun Watson contract. If the team can find that Watson re-ruptured his Achilles by doing activities not permitted under his contract, they can go after his guaranteed money for significant salary-cap relief. Proving that will be the issue. As it stands, Cleveland will likely have to cut multiple starters this offseason to become salary-cap compliant and the front office will have to rely heavily on the 2025 NFL Draft to improve the roster. Ultimately, though, 2025 might just be used as a transition year to reset things. Potential Cleveland Browns cap casualties 2025: Jack Conklin ($14.747 million – post-June 1), Jordan Hicks ($3.5 million – post-June 1), Joel Bitonio ($8.371 million – post-June 1)

Seattle Seahawks: – -$27.522 million

Salary-cap issues will force the end of an era for the Seattle Seahawks. Cutting Tyler Lockett is guaranteed, but even that won't be enough to get Seattle under the NFL salary cap in 2025. The club could pursue a Geno Smith contract restructure, but he's likely returning as the starting quarterback next season. If Seattle cuts the four players below, it would have nearly $27 million in cap space. Potential Seattle Seahawks cap casualties 2025: Tyler Lockett ($17 million), Dre'Mont Jones ($16.51 million – post-June 1), Noah Fant ($8.91 million), Rayshawn Jenkins ($5.28 million), Roy Robertson-Harris ($6.6 million)

Miami Dolphins: -$11.909 million

While the Miami Dolphins are currently projected to be over the NFL salary cap in 2025, they can get under it relatively easily. Even putting aside restructured contracts, a post-June 1 designation release of Terron Armstead alone would get Miami in cap compliance. Just don't expect the Dolphins to be all that active in NFL free agency this offseason, especially with the team projected at just $2.059 million under the salary cap in 2026. Potential Miami Dolphins cap casualties: Bradley Chubb ($19.55 million post-June 1 cut), Terron Armstead ($15 million – post-June 1 cut), Raheem Mostert ($2.947 million)

Atlanta Falcons: -$9.762 million

The good news for the Atlanta Falcons is that it'll take minimal effort to be cap-compliant. Now for the bad news. Fan-favorite Grady Jarrett – $16.25 million cap savings – is a viable option to be released as the cap savings would go a long way to improving this roster. As for Kirk Cousins, the only path to clearing cap room – $27.5 million – is a post-June 1 trade designation, which seems unlikely to happen as we saw with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in 2024. Potential Atlanta Falcons cap casualties 2025: Grady Jarrett ($16.25 million), David Onyemata ($10.5 million – post-June 1 cut), Younghoe Koo ($3 million)

Buffalo Bills: -$7.034 million

The most obvious path toward the Buffalo Bills creating cap space is a Josh Allen contract restructure, which seems inevitable. After that, a few things can be done to slim down this roster and create a little more financial flexibility. However, even with all those moves, Buffalo won't be among the big spenders in NFL free agency 2025. Potential Buffalo Bills cap casualties 2025: Von Miller $17.44 million (post-June 1 cut), Tyler Bass $3.65 million (post-June 1 cut), Mitchell Trubisky $2.5 million

Dallas Cowboys: -$285,000

Fortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, ahead of a Micah Parsons contract extension this offseason, the team can get under the salary cap quickly. There's also a path to create even more financial flexibility for a franchise that loves restructuring contracts for its highest-paid players every offseason. With all that said, Dallas only has two potential cap casualties and neither would create the kind of room that would allow for significant additions to the roster. Potential Dallas Cowboys cap casualties 2025: Donovan Wilson $7 million (post-June 1 cut), Malik Hooker $5.75 million (post-June 1 cut)

Houston Texans: $48,955

After spending a ton of money in NFL free agency last offseason, the Houston Texans have put themselves in a position where a lot less will be paid out in 2025. Moving on from linemen Denico Autry and Shaq Mason with post-June 1 release designations would generate more than $15 million in cap space, but that's not nearly enough to make much-needed improvements to the offensive line. Potential Atlanta Falcons cap casualties 2025: Shaq Mason $9.441 million (post-June 1 cut), Denico Autry, $8.794 million (post-June 1 cut)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $2.678 million

Mike Evans and Jamel Dean have been listed as potential NFL cap casualties in 2025, but it's hard to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving on from either player. However, safety Jordan Whitehead is a strong bet to be released this offseason. After that, contract restructures with the likes of Evans and Baker Mayfield probably give Tampa Bay the best avenue toward cap space. At the very least, they might not have enough to use the franchise tag on Chris Godwin and that makes it even likelier he hits NFL free agency. Potential Tampa Bay Buccaneers cap casualties 2025: Jordan Whitehead $4.5 million

Kansas City Chiefs: $11.503 million

While Joe Thuney and Travis Kelce have been listed as potential NFL cap casualties ion 2025, there's not a world in which the Kansas City Chiefs cut either player. The simple fact of the matter is that Kansas City simply won't be able to create a bunch of cap room through cuts this offseason, that comes in 2026. If Kansas City wants to clear up space, restructures (Patrick Mahomes) are the path to do it. Potential Kansas City Chiefs cap casualties 2025: Joshua Williams $3.325 million, Skyy Moore, $1.584 million

Baltimore Ravens: $13.826 million

While Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews ($11 million cap savings) could theoretically be among the NFL cap casualties this offseason, it seems unlikely for a franchise that didn't bring in competition when Justin Tucker struggled. However, it's very safe to assume that safety Marcus Williams won't be on this Ravens roster for much longer. Potential Baltimore Ravens cap casualties 2025: Mark Andrews $11 million, Marcus Williams $2.1 million (post-June 1 cut), Arthur Maulet $2.25 million

Philadelphia Eagles: $18.981 million

Even without contract restructures and cap casualties, the Philadelphia Eagles already have a little room to work with. The Jalen Hurts contract could be revisited for a restructure, but the likely departure off this roster is cornerback James Bradberry. Otherwise, Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of options this offseason. Potential Philadelphia Eagles cap casualties 2025: Dallas Goedert $6.629 million (post-June 1 cut), James Bradberry $4.724 million (post-June 1 cut)

New York Jets: $20.76 million

The New York Jets are in a fascinating position with regards to the NFL salary cap in 2025. If the new regime wants to move on from the Aaron Rodgers era and clean house, this team can put itself in a position to have more than $80 million in cap space. If Rodgers is welcomed back in 2025, which is a very real possibility, there's far less wiggle room for New York. Potential New York Jets cap casualties 2025: Davante Adams $36.16 million (post-June 1 cut), Aaron Rodgers $9.5 million (post-June 1 cut), Tyrod Taylor $3.5 million (post-June 1 cut), Greg Zuerlein $2.418 million, Allen Lazard $11 million (post-June 1 cut

Carolina Panthers: $21.319 million

Thanks to the impressive second-half run by Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers don't have to think about using some of their cap space on a quarterback. That's great news for a franchise that can create more than $15 million in additional cap space, pushing them to $40 million, with a few simple moves. It also offers some hope that the Panthers defense, with some investments from NFL free agency, can improve in 2025. Potential Carolina Panthers cap casualties 2025: Jadeveon Clowney $7.75 million, Miles Sanders $5.225 million, Dane Jackson $3.35 million, DJ WOnnum $6.225 million, Yosj Nijman $3.655 million, Shy Tuttle $3.275 million

Indianapolis Colts: $28.468 million

The good news with the Indianapolis Colts is that they are always well under the NFL salary ca with plenty of financial flexibility to get creative in NFL free agency. However, general manager Chris Ballard always seems to use that money on re-signing or extending players he drafted. Fittingly, some of those same players are top candidates to be cap casualties in 2025. Potential Indianapolis Colts cap casualties: Samson Ennila, $7.49 million, Tyquan Lewis $4.55 million, Raekwon Davis $6.46 million

Jacksonville Jaguars: $35.261 million

After bringing in a new head coach and general manager, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense could look very different in 2025. Christian Kirk is an obvious cap casualty, but Liam Coen could also decide to move on from the likes of Evan Engram and Mitch Morse. Those moves would push the Jaguars cap space over $50 million. Potential Jacksonville Jaguars cap casualties 2025: Christian Kirk $10.437 million, Evan Engram $5.985 million, Mitch Morse $3.135 million (post-June 1 cut), Josh Reynolds $4.26 million

Denver Broncos: $35.776 million

The Denver Broncos will carry a $32 million cap hit in 2025 from the Russell Wilson contract, which quite frankly makes it remarkable the position they are in. Realistically, Denver can easily get in the ballpark of $45-plus million in cap space, providing Sean Payton and Co. with plenty of money to improve the roster around Bo Nix. Potential Denver Broncos cap casualties 2025: Alex Singleton $5.58 million, P.J. Locke $4.19 million, Adam Trautman $2.5 million

Green Bay Packers: $40.218 million

There probably won't be many Green Bay Packers cap casualties this offseason and they don't necessarily need to make the room. Where things do get interesting is with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has played 14 games total in the last two seasons. He's still capable at playing at a very high level, but the inability to stay on the field could force the Packers' hand especially for the potential savings with needs at wide receiver and on the defensive line. Potential Green Bay Packers cap casualties 2025: Jaire Alexander $17.075 million (post-June 1 cut),

Pittsburgh Steelers: $40.463 million

The Preston Smith trade didn't work out perfectly for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it cost next to nothing and he's an obvious cap casualty in 2025. Assuming that move is made, the Steelers front office will have more than $50 million at their disposal this offseason. Although, Pittsburgh will have to spend far more at quarterback than it did last season. Potential Pittsburgh Steelers cap casualties 2025: Preston Smith $13.4 million, Larry Ogunjobi $7 million, Cole Holcomb $6 million

New York Giants: $43.38 million

With Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll returning in 2025, there's less of a chance we see significant cap casualties from the New York Giants. What's clear is the Giants roster has a lot of holes on both sides of the ball and $40-plus million in cap space could either strengthen the receiving corps or secondary with the starting quarterback coming from the 2025 NFL Draft. Potential New York Giants cap casualties 2025: Graham Gano $3.165 million, Devin Singletary $1.5 million (post-June 1 cut), Rakeem Nunez-Roaches $3.6 million

Tennessee Titans: $44.196 million

Even if the Tennessee Titans don't touch the Harold Landry contract, first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi can get this team to $50-plus million under the NFL salary cap quickly. This is going to be a long-term build, we'd hope, which should mean avoiding high-priced veterans on the open market and instead focusing on some younger players with some upside. At the very least, Borgonzi is inheriting a solid situation. Potential Tennessee Titans cap casualties 2025: Kenneth Murray $7.66 million, Harold Landry $10.95 million, Nicholas Petit-Frere $3.325 million

San Francisco 49ers: $46.459 million

The San Francisco 49ers will likely be moving on from Deebo Samuel, Yetur Gross-Matos and Javon Hargrave this offseason, which could put them among the leaders in NFL salary cap space in 2025. However, plenty of money needs to be paid out to the likes of Talanoa Hufanga, Brock Purdy and Dre Greenlaw, so San Francisco might not dip as heavily into NFL free agency. Potential San Francisco 49ers cap casualties 2025: Deebo Samuel $5.117 million (post-June 1), Javon Hargrave, Y

Los Angele Rams: $46.601 million

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a great position heading into the offseason. Not only are they among the leaders in NFL cap space, but they also have a roster with a lot of blue-chip talent on rookie contracts at wide receiver, running back and along the defensive line. It will allow Les Snead to invest more in this secondary, potentially making Los Angeles the team to beat in the NFC West. Potentail Los Angeles Rams cap casualties 2025: Cooper Kupp $15 million (post-June 1 cut), Colby Parkinson $3.166 million, Darious Williams $5 million (post-June 1 cut) Related: Los Angeles Rams QB options if Matthew Stafford retires

Detroit Lions: $46.824 million

The beauty of the Detrit Lions’ success with their draft-and-develop approach is they consistently have young players on rookie-scale contracts contributing quickly. As a result, Detroit can easily maneuver its way to $50-plus million in cap room this offseason, more than enough to find an edge rusher and potentially extend Aidan Hutchinson. Potential Detroit Lions cap casualties: DJ Reader $7.961 million, Amik Robertson $4.75 million, Jalen Reeves-Maybin $1.895 million Related: Detroit Lions offseason moves to remain Super Bowl contenders

Cincinnati Bengals: $47.587 million

If all of the projected Cincinnati Bengals cap casualties in 2025 are released, the team will have north of $80 million to spend in the offseason. That would be more than enough money to re-sign Tee Higgins and still address the many needs on the defensive side of the ball. Potential Cincinnati Bengals cap casualties 2025: Sam Hubbard $9.511 million, Alex Cappa $8 million, Geno Stoen $6.457 million, Sheldon Rankings $8.617 million

Minnesota Vikings: $57.942 million

With Sam Darnold’s final two-game stretch making the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback decision much easier, the franchise tag (fully counts against the NFL salary cap) doesn’t have to come into play. That gives Minnesota the luxury of having upwards of $60-plus million to spend on improving the secondary and run game, creating a perfect environment for J.J. McCarthy in 2025. Potential Minnesota Vikings cap casualties 2025: Josh Oliver $8 million (post-June 1 release), CJ Ham $2.65 million, Brett Rypien $1.955 million, Ed Ingram $3.325 million Related: Love Minnesota Sports? Check Out MinnesotaSportsFan.com

Los Angeles Chargers: $63.05 million

This is the time when the Los Angeles Chargers front office really gets to shine. Jim Harbaugh maximized the talent on this roster in 2024, but now he can start bringing in his own guys and make this team a contender. Already operating with over $60 million in cap room, Los Angeles can have nearly $100 million with just three cap casualties and a few restructured contracts. Potential Los Angeles Chargers cap casualties 2025: Joey Bosa $25.36 million, Trey Pipkins $6.75 million, Gus Edward $3.125 million Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

Chicago Bears: $66.013 million

Not only does Ben Johnson inherit a Chicago Bears roster with Caleb Williams, he also gets ample NFL cap space to help put more talent around Williams. Chicago will easily clear $70-plus million in cap space this offseason, meaning money that can go towards the offensive line and defense. Potential Chicago Bears cap casualties 2025: Kevin Byard $6.97 million, Gerald Everett $5.48 million, Ryan Bates $4 million Related: Where NFL revenue comes from

Arizona Cardinals: $71.483 million

Now’s the time for the Arizona Cardinals to spend big. The Cardinals coaching staff has squeezed everything out of this roster that is humanly possible, it’s the front office’s turn to give their coaches more to work with. Arizona doesn’t have many avenues to create more cap space, at least in terms of cap casualties, but $70-plus million is already more than enough to work with. Potential Arizona Cardinals cap casualties 2025: Jonah Williams $10.06 million (post-June 1 cut), Sean Murphy-Bunting $1.455 million, DeeJay Dallas $2.401 million Related; NFL QB rankings

Washington Commanders: $87.58 million

The Marshon Lattimore trade didn’t work out for the Washington Commanders in 2024. It’s certainly possible he sticks around, but there’s a strong case to be made $18 million in cap savings can do more for the Commanders in NFL free agency than Lattimore would do for this team next season. If he sticks around, Washington still boasts the deep pockets to improve at edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver and along the offensive line. Potential Washington Commanders cap casualties 2025: Marshon Lattimore $18 million, Andrew Wylie $7.75 million, Austin Ekeler $3.46 million Related: Washington Commanders free agent targets 2025

Las Vegas Raiders: $92.522 million

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a fascinating position this offseason. While the hiring of Pete Carroll suggests this team wants to win quickly, the very state of the Raiders roster makes that next to impossible. It’s going to be tough for Tom Brady and Co. to lure top talent here, at least for those who want to compete in 2025. If money is what matters, the Raiders can offer it and there will be plenty of free agents interested in playing under Carroll. Potential Las Vegas Raiders cap casualties 2025: Gardner Minshew $6.34 million, Andre James $1.433 million, Jack Jones $3.325 million

New England Patriots: $120.041 million

