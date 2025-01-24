NHL trade candidates 2025: 10 players who could be moved before NHL trade deadline

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

The NHL trade deadline isn’t until March 7, but a clear distinction of potential buyers and sellers is emerging more than 40 games into the season. While last year’s Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline last season, that’s largely an outlier when examining the recent history of champions. As the deadline closes in, we’re highlighting NHL trade candidates who could be moved by March.

Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

Players on expiring contracts, often referred to as rentals, are among the most common NHL trade candidates. This year, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov is one of the top left-handed defensemen available. The 28-year-old is nearly on pace for his second consecutive season with 30-plus assists. He could stick around with Columbus surging back up the NHL standings in January, but his expiring contract still leaves the door open to a deal. Ivan Provorov contract (PuckPedia): $6.75 million cap hit this season, unrestricted free agent this summer Related: NHL games today, NHL schedule

Mikael Granlund, C, San Jose Sharks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund has been the standout on a young team still in a rebuild, making him a compelling candidate to be moved ahead of the trade deadline. However, recent NHL rumors surfaced that San Jose is having exploratory talks about a contract extension with the 32-year-old. On an expiring contract – $5 million salary in 2025 – Granlund entered late January ranked 40th among centers in points per game (0.81) among centers and he is top-30 in power-play points. Mikael Granlund stats (ESPN): 14 goals, 29 assists, 5 power-play goals, 20:58 TOI/G Related: NHL Draft order 2025, NHL Draft picks by team

J.T. Miller, C, Vancouver Canucks

Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

J.T. Miller leads the pool of the top NHL trade candidates this season with the Vancouver Canucks sliding down the standings after posting a 13-7-3 record entering early December. The 31-year-old has also reportedly clashed with star teammate Elias Pettersson, who also could be a top option to be moved before March. Under team control through his age-36 season, Miller’s ability to play center or wing paired with his offensive prowess make him a compelling option for several contenders. The New York Rangers have been after him, but a deal recently fell through. J.T. Miller contract (PuckPedia): $8 million AAV salary through 2029-30 season. Complete no-move clause, so much approve any trade. Related: NHL power rankings 2025

Chris Kreider, LW, New York Rangers

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Just a season removed from winning the Presidents’ Trophy, the New York Rangers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NHL this season. New York lost 23 games in regulation all of last season and will already be at that total a month ahead of the NHL trade deadline. More changes are likely coming after a busy December, though they’ve turned things around in January. Chris Kreider, age 33, has seen a dip in his production this season with a current pace to finish with his lowest goal total since the 2020-21 season. However, he is a valuable net-front presence, produces on both special teams and is a good fit on a Stanley Cup contender. Chris Kreider contract (PuckPedia): $6.5 million AAV salary through 2026-27 season. 15-team no-trade list Related: Love the New York Rangers? Check Out ForeverBlueShirts.com

John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

John Gibson is the only goalie among our NHL trade candidates this year. That’s in part because the San Jose Sharks already traded Mackenzie Blackwood and No. 1 goalies are not often moved right before the NHL trade deadline. Gibson still has two years left on his deal after this season – a $6.4 million AAV salary – with teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes linked to him. Anaheim has plenty of incentive to move the 31-year-old goalie, but reports have made it clear either the asking price needs to be lowered or a portion of his salary will need to be retained by the Ducks for a deal to happen during the season. John Gibson stats (ESPN): 2.76 GAA, .910% Save, Also Read: NFL trade candidates 2025

Brock Nelson, C, New York Islanders

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As the New York Islanders struggle to climb their way out of the cellar of the Metropolitan Division, the odds of a Brock Nelson deal climb with the NHL trade deadline approaching. The 33-year-old is on an expiring contract – $6 million salary – and provides plenty of postseason experience (50 points in 78 games played). After spending his entire career with the Islanders, the former first-round pick can limit his list of suitors with a 16-team no-trade list, but the opportunity to land with a contender should still entice enough teams to pursue Nelson coming off three consecutive 30-goal seasons. Brock Nelson stats (ESPN): 13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points in 46 games

Yanni Gourde, C, Seattle Kraken

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Just two years removed from winning their first playoff series in just their second season of existence, the Seattle Kraken sit near the bottom of the Western Conference and are on pace for their second consecutive losing season. For Yanni Gourde, who is owed the remainder of his $5.166 million salary in the final year of his deal, a trade feels inevitable if he can stay healthy. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion, with 83 career games played in the NHL playoffs. While he’s now a bottom-six contributor at this stage of his career, his experience and two-way ability could net Seattle a second-round pick with multiple Stanley Cup contenders in both conferences after Gourde. Yanni Gourde stats (NHL.com): 6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points, 15:34 TOI/G, 49.9% FO

Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks

Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller have been at the center of NHL trade rumors for two months now, with the question becoming what path the Vancouver Canucks take with two of their top players. Pettersson, age 26, is under contract at an $11.6 million AAV salary through his age-33 season, but he’s on pace to narrowly crack 50 points after totaling 191 over the previous two seasons. Vancouver’s general manager has acknowledged that Pettersson “isn’t a finished product yet” and there have been some pointed criticisms regarding his need to mature. Just one season into his eight-year, $92.8 million contract, the public comments from the GM and the reported rift with Miller leave the door open to one of the two being moved in a blockbuster deal. Elias Pettersson stats (NHL.com): 11 goals, 19 assists, 30 points, 19:04 TOI/G, 5 power-play goals, 45.5% FO, 14.5% shooting in 29 games

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Nearly three years ago, the Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to a five-year contract extension with general manager Chuck Fletcher raving about his importance to the club’s future. Approaching the anniversary of that contract being signed, Fletcher is gone and Ristolainen could be next. The 30-year-old has a shot at his first 20-assist season since he was with the Buffalo Sabres. Though Flyers coach John Tortorella has sung Ristolainen’s praises, Philadelphia is still focused on building a brighter future. The level of interest in the veteran defenseman and a potential bidding war for his services could lead to a price the Flyers front office can’t pass up. Rasmus Ristolainen contract (PuckPedia): $5.1 million AAV salary through 2026-27 season

Marcus Pettersson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images