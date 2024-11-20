NHL Power Rankings: Jets hold off Metropolitan Division trio for top spot

Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

The NHL hits the one-quarter mark this week — and if the first six weeks of the season are any indication, don’t be surprised if the Metropolitan and Central Division champions end up meeting in the Stanley Cup Final.

Three of the top five teams in our rankings come from the Metropolitan Division; the other two, including the top-ranked Winnipeg Jets, play in the Central. The Jets set an NHL record last week by winning for the 15th time in their first 16 games before consecutive road losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. They got even with the Panthers by winning the rematch in Winnipeg on Tuesday, keeping them five points ahead of the surprising Minnesota Wild in the Central.

Three of the five teams with a points percentage above .700 reside in the Metropolitan Division, where the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are scrambling for the top spot. All three have a goal differential of plus-20 or more; the Jets (plus-34) are the only team ahead of them.

At the other end of the League, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to show that rebuilding in the NHL isn’t easy. The Blackhawks are the only team with as many as six more regulation losses than wins, and they’re last in the NHL in scoring with 45 goals.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (6-12-1)

Not much is going right for the Blackhawks, who’ve lost three straight overall and five of seven at home. Starting goalie Petr Mrazek, who has five of Chicago’s six wins, missed Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Anaheim for personal reasons, and there’s no word when he will return. Six players, including team scoring leader Connor Bedard (15 points) are minus-6 or worse.

31. Nashville Predators (6-10-3)

Goalie Juuse Saros (5-8-2, 2.55 goals-against average, .914 save percentage) is keeping the Predators afloat. Steven Stamkos, one of Nashville’s two big free-agent signees, is up to six goals (five on the power play) after scoring twice Sunday in Vancouver; however, Jonathan Marchessault has just three goals in 19 games and is minus-11.

30. San Jose Sharks (6-10-4)

Macklin Celebrini showed why the Sharks took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft when he made a brilliant move to score the overtime winner against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. He’s missed 12 of San Jose’s 20 games due to injury but has four goals in the eight games he’s played. San Jose is 6-3-2 after starting 0-7-2.

29. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-10-4)

You could make a case that the Penguins should be even lower. Their 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday marked the fifth time in their 20 games that the Penguins lost after leading by multiple goals – and that doesn’t count their 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks last Saturday that saw them win the tiebreaker after failing to hold a 3-0 lead.

28. Montreal Canadiens (7-10-2)

Starting goalie Sam Montembeault’s play continues to improve. He’s 3-1-0 in his past four decisions and made 30 saves in a 3-0 shutout of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The Canadiens are 3-1-0 in their past four games after starting November 0-3-1.

27. St. Louis Blues (8-11-1)

Getting Robert Thomas, one of their best offensive weapons, back should help the attack – the Blues are averaging just 2.45 goals through 20 games while allowing 3.45. Their minus-20 goal differential is the fourth-worst in the NHL. Jake Neighbours is the only player with more than five goals, and he’s a team-worst minus-10.

26. Detroit Red Wings (7-9-2)

The Red Wings will be glad to get back to Little Caesars Arena after a horrible 0-2-1 California swing that included a no-show 4-1 loss in Los Angeles, a 6-4 loss at Anaheim when they blew a 3-1 lead and the overtime loss in San Jose. Coach Derek Lalonde’s time in the Motor City could be nearing an end unless his team perks up soon.

25. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-9-2)

It’s been an up-and-down month for Columbus, which has won two of its past three games (each by four goals) after beginning November 0-5-1. The Blue Jackets play their final four games this month at Nationwide Arena, where they are 5-3-0. Third-year forward Kirill Marchenko has impressed with a team-high 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 18 games.

24. Utah Hockey Club (7-8-3)

Karol Vejmelka’s 49-save effort in a 4-1 win against Carolina last Wednesday was arguably the best performance of the season by an NHL goalie. But Utah lost the next two games, is 2-4-1 in its past seven, has dropped below .500 after a hot start and begins a four-game road trip Thursday in Boston.

23. Ottawa Senators (8-9-1)

Senators fans never know which version of their team they’ll see on any given night. Five Ottawa players have scored at least seven goals, and three have at least 17 points. But the same team that scored eight goals twice this season (the only team to do so) is also capable of klunkers like a 5-2 home loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and a 4-0 loss at Carolina last Saturday.

22. Boston Bruins (8-9-3)

A dismal 5-1 home loss to Columbus on Monday turned out to be Jim Montgomery’s last game as coach; he was fired Tuesday, with Joe Sacco replacing him on an interim basis. The Bruins have gotten little from their two big free-agent signings – center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov – and No. 1 goalie Jeremy Swayman, who signed just before the season started, has struggled (5-7-2, 3.47 goals-against average, .884 save percentage).

21. Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-2)

Rookie forward Matvei Michkov has wasted little time showing why the Flyers were so eager to get him to North America after taking him with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft. He’s provided a burst of offense with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 17 games and has helped the Flyers go 4-1-1 in their past six games after he was scratched by coach John Tortorella

20. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-1)

The Sabres begin a three-in-four California trip Wednesday in Los Angeles. They hope center Tage Thompson will be ready to go after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury and expect starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to be ready after sitting out the past two games with an unspecified injury.

19. Seattle Kraken (9-9-1)

Jared McCann continues to be the bright light for an offense that often struggles to score. He leads the Kraken in goals (nine), assists (12) and points (21) – no other player has more than 11 points. 2023 Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers (10 points in 19 games) continues to struggle offensively.

18. New York Islanders (7-7-5)

The Isles have gone past regulation a League-leading eight times in 19 games; they are 1-4 in OT and 2-1 in the shootout. Special teams are still a major problem, and while top-pair defenseman Alexander Romanov returned from injury on Tuesday, New York is still missing two regular defensemen and two-thirds of its usual first line.

17. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-2)

John Gibson’s return from an appendectomy has given the Ducks one of the best goaltending combinations in the NHL. Gibson has won all three of his starts, while Lukas Dostal’s 5-6-2 record belies his 2.69 GAA and .924 save percentage. Anaheim’s problem is offense; the Ducks have just two players who’ve reached double figures in points.

16. Colorado Avalanche (10-9-0)

The Avalanche are starting to right the ship after a defensively dreadful start. Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 34 points and makes anyone he plays with a threat to score, and Cale Makar is the League’s most dangerous offensive defenseman. The question is in goal, where Justin Annunen is making a push to unseat Alexandar Georgiev (now injured) as the starter.

15. Edmonton Oilers (10-8-2)

Few teams rely on such a small core for offense as the Oilers do. Centers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have combined with defenseman Evan Bouchard to score 28 goals; the rest of the team has 27. More help is needed from players such as Zach Hyman, a 54-goal scorer last season who has managed just three in Edmonton’s first 20 games.

14. Calgary Flames (10-6-3)

The Flames are off to a successful start largely because they keep the puck out of their net. Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf has all but formally taken the No. 1 spot after starting the season 7-2-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage. But the Flames need more offense; defenseman Rasmus Andersson (12) is the only player with more than 10 points.

13. New Jersey Devils (12-7-2)

GM Tom Fitzgerald knew he had to fix his goaltending after last season’s debacle, and he has. Newcomer Jacob Markstrom (8-5-1, 2.58 GAA, .907 save percentage) and Jake Allen, acquired late last season (4-2-1, 2.30 GAA, .916 save percentage) have combined to give New Jersey the kind of play in goal a playoff contender needs but lacked last season.

12. Los Angeles Kings (10-6-3)

Adrian Kempe’s back-to-back two-goal games gave the offense a boost last week, and the schedule should provide the Kings some help until early December. Their 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday began a stretch that will see the Kings play only in California until the second week of next month. Six of their next eight games are at home, where they are 5-1-1.

11. Vancouver Canucks (9-6-3)

The slumping Canucks finished a 2-4-0 homestand with a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. They’ll begin a six-game trip Saturday in Ottawa without star forward J.T. Miller, who’s second on the team with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists); the Canucks announced Tuesday that he’s taking an indefinite leave from the team for personal reasons.

10. Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-1)

A one-week break in the schedule appears to have reinvigorated the Lightning, whose three-game winning streak is tied for the longest active run in the League. Andrei Vasilevskiy won all three games; a 4-1 win against Winnipeg on Nov. 14 made him the 40th goalie in NHL history to reach 300 victories – and by doing it in 490 games, he’s the fastest to reach the milestone.

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-2)

The Maple Leafs are doing just fine without star center Auston Matthews, a 69-goal scorer last season; they are 5-1-0 since Matthews went down with an upper-body injury on Nov. 3. GM Brad Treliving says his captain will miss the home game against Vegas on Wednesday but could return as soon as Sunday against Utah, though next week’s two-game swing through Florida might be more likely.

8. Dallas Stars (11-6-0)

Forward Mason Marchment was the NHL Second Star last week, with three multi-point performances in as many games. But a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Monday showed that the Stars still need their big guns to find the range offensively – most notably Jason Robertson, a 109-point scorer in 2022-23 who has four goals and eight points this season and no goals in his past nine games.

7. Florida Panthers (12-6-1)

The defending Stanley Cup champs were on a tear until losing twice at home to New Jersey and splitting two games with Winnipeg. But don’t blame forward Sam Reinhart for any problems; his goal in a 6-3 road loss to the Jets on Tuesday extended his points streak to 11 games, and he’s on pace to better last season’s total of 57 goals.

6. Vegas Golden Knights (11-5-2)

The Pacific Division leaders begin a five-game road trip in Toronto on Wednesday. They’ll need their best player, center Jack Eichel (five goals, 28 points in 18 games) to keep up the pace, especially with forward Mark Stone, their No. 2 scorer, placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Stone has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) but hasn’t played since Nov. 6.

5. Minnesota Wild (12-3-3)

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson’s play has kept them among the top NHL teams. He’s rebounded from a shaky performance last season and is 9-3-2 with a 2.07 GAA and .926 save percentage. The Wild have scored 61 goals; Kirill Kaprizov has scored or assisted on 33 of them and is second in the League in points and plus-minus (plus-17).

4. New York Rangers (12-4-1)

The Rangers are the League’s road warriors; they are 7-1-0 away from Madison Square Garden after a 4-3 win at Vancouver on Tuesday and have outscored opponents 35-13. New York has gotten tremendous work from backup goalie Jonathan Quick, who’s 4-0-0 with an 0.91 GAA and .970 save percentage. He shut out Detroit and Seattle in his past two starts.

3. Washington Capitals (13-4-1)

Alex Ovechkin’s quest to take the NHL career goal-scoring record from Wayne Gretzky is on hold. He’s week to week with a leg injury sustained after he scored twice in Washington’s 6-2 win at Utah on Monday – one night after he had a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Vegas. Losing the first player to score 15 goals this season will make it harder for the Caps to keep pace with Carolina and the Rangers.

2. Carolina Hurricanes (13-4-0)

Not even an injury to ostensible No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen can show down the ‘Canes. Pyotr Kochetkov has won nine of his first 11 decisions and lowered his GAA to 2.42 after a shaky start. Journeyman Seth Martin, who was called up when Andersen was hurt, got his first NHL shutout in 60 games over five seasons when he blanked Ottawa 4-0 on Saturday.

1. Winnipeg Jets (16-3-0)

A trip to Florida brought the Jets back to earth, as they were beaten soundly by the Tampa Bay Lightning before losing 5-0 to the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. But a return match with the Panthers in Winnipeg on Tuesday turned into a 6-3 win that kept the Jets on top of our rankings.