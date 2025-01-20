fbpx

2025 NHL Draft order: Latest NHL Draft lottery odds, NHL draft picks by team

Updated:
2025 NHL Draft order
While the 2025 NHL Draft is months away, many of the worst NHL teams are already thinking about the next wave of talent that can help turn their franchise around. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, our 2025 NHL Draft order tracker will keep you updated on where things stand each week with NHL Draft picks by team.

For now, we’re focused on the 2025 NHL Draft lottery odds along with tracking NHL Draft picks by team for the first three rounds. Throughout the remainder of the season, we’ll provide regular updates for the NHL Draft lottery odds 2025 along with providing updates to the draft pick tracker after trades.

Here is the 2025 NHL Draft order right now along with NHL Draft picks by team for the first three rounds.

NHL Draft lottery odds 2025

Here are the 2025 NHL Draft lottery odds as of Monday, January 20. Draft lottery odds are based on the inverse order of the standings from NHL.com.

PickTeamPoints – %No. 1 pick odds
1Sharks34 – .35425.5%
2Blackhawks33 – .35913.5%
3Predators39 – .43311.5%
4Sabres39 – .4339.5%
5Ducks42 – .4578.5%
6Kraken43 – .4577.5%
7Islanders43 – .4786.5%
8Penguins46 – .4796.0%
9Utah45 – .5005.0%
10Red Wings46 – .5003.5%
11Flyers48 – .5113.0%
12Blues48 – .5110%
13Rangers48 – .5220%
14Bruins50 – .5320%
15Canadiens50 – .5430%
16Canucks50 – .5560%

2025 NHL Draft order right now (Rounds 1-3)

Here is the 2025 NHL Draft order right now. The full three-round order is based on the NHL standings entering play on Monday, January 20. We’ll provide updates every few weeks. We’ll also provide the full seven-round draft order at the end of the 2024-’25 season.

Round 1

  1. Sharks
  2. Blackhawks
  3. Predators
  4. Sabres
  5. Ducks
  6. Kraken
  7. Islanders
  8. Penguins
  9. Utah Hockey Club
  10. Red Wings
  11. Flyers
  12. Blues
  13. Rangers
  14. Bruins
  15. Canadiens
  16. Canucks
  17. Blue Jackets
  18. Senators
  19. Canadiens (Flames)
  20. Flames (Devils)
  21. Predators (Lightning)
  22. Flames (Panthers)
  23. Flyers (Avalanche
  24. Hurricanes
  25. Blue Jackets (Wild)
  26. Kings
  27. Stars
  28. Flyers (Oilers)
  29. Blackhawks (Maple Leafs)
  30. Predators (Golden Knights)
  31. Jets
  32. Capitals

Round 2

  1. Sharks
  2. Blackhawks
  3. Predators
  4. Sabres
  5. Flyers (Ducks)
  6. Kraken
  7. Islanders
  8. Canadiens (Penguins)
  9. Lightning (Utah)
  10. Red Wings
  11. Flyers
  12. Oilers (Blues)
  13. Avalanche (Rangers)
  14. Capitals (Bruins)
  15. Canadiens
  16. Canucks
  17. Flyers (Blue Jackets)
  18. Senators
  19. Flames
  20. Devils
  21. Predators (Lightning)
  22. Maple Leafs (Panthers)
  23. Flames (Avalanche)
  24. Hurricanes
  25. Wild
  26. Lightning (Kings)
  27. Blackhawks (Stars)
  28. Devils (Oilers)
  29. Lightning (Maple Leafs)
  30. Golden Knights
  31. Devils (Jets)
  32. Capitals

Round 3

  1. Golden Knights (Sharks)
  2. Hurricanes (Blackhawks)
  3. Predators
  4. Sabres
  5. Ducks
  6. Rangers (Kraken)
  7. Islanders
  8. Penguins
  9. Utah Hockey Club
  10. Red Wings
  11. Flyers
  12. Oilers (Blues)
  13. Rangers
  14. Bruins
  15. Canadiens
  16. Canadiens (Canucks)
  17. Blue Jackets
  18. Penguins (Senators)
  19. Flames
  20. Canadiens (Devils)
  21. Hurricanes (Lightning)
  22. Senators (Panthers)
  23. Maple Leafs (Avalanche)
  24. Capitals (Hurricanes)
  25. Penguins (Wild)
  26. Kings
  27. Stars
  28. Sharks (Oilers)
  29. Ducks (Maple Leafs)
  30. Devils (Golden Knights)
  31. Jets
  32. Golden Knights (Capitals)

NHL Draft picks by team 2025

Here are the NHL Draft picks by team in 2025 for the first three rounds. We’ll provide updates following trades.

  • Anaheim Ducks
    • Ducks (1st)
    • Ducks (2nd)
    • Maple Leafs (3rd)
  • Boston Bruins
    • Bruins (1st)
    • Bruins (2nd)
  • Buffalo Sabres
    • Sabres (1st)
    • Sabres (2nd)
    • Sabres (3rd)
  • Calgary Flames
    • Devils (1st)
    • Panthers (1st)
    • Flames (2nd)
    • Avalanche (2nd)
    • Flames (3rd)
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    • Hurricanes (1st)
    • Hurricanes (2nd)
    • Blackhawks (3rd)
    • Lightning (3rd)
  • Chicago Blackhawks
    • Blackhawks (1st)
    • Maple Leafs (1st)
    • Blackhawks (2nd)
    • Stars (2nd)
  • Colorado Avalanche
    • Rangers (2nd)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets
    • Blue Jackets (1st)
    • Wild (1st)
    • Blue Jackets (3rd)
  • Dallas Stars
    • Stars (1st)
    • Stars (3rd)
  • Detroit Red Wings
    • Red Wings (1st)
    • Red Wings (2nd)
    • Red Wings (3rd)
  • Edmonton Oilers
    • Blues (2nd)
    • Blues (3rd)
  • Florida Panthers
    • NONE
  • Los Angeles Kings
    • Kings (1st)
    • Kings (3rd)
  • Minnesota Wild
    • Wild (2nd)
  • Montreal Canadiens
    • Canadiens (1st)
    • Flames (1st)
    • Penguins (2nd)
    • Canadiens (2nd)
    • Canadiens (3rd)
    • Canucks (3rd)
    • Devils (3rd)
  • Nashville Predators
    • Predators (1st)
    • Lightning (1st)
    • Golden Knights (1st)
    • Predators (2nd)
    • Lightning (2nd)
    • Predators (3rd)
  • New Jersey Devils
    • Devils (2nd)
    • Oilers (2nd)
    • Jets (2nd)
    • Golden Knights (3rd)
  • New York Islanders
    • Islanders (1st)
    • Islanders (2nd)
    • Islanders (3rd)
  • New York Rangers
    • Rangers (1st)
    • Kraken (3rd)
    • Rangers (3rd)
  • Ottawa Senators
    • Senators (1st)
    • Senators (2nd)
    • Panthers (3rd)
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    • Flyers (1st)
    • Avalanche (1st)
    • Oilers (1st)
    • Ducks (2nd)
    • Flyers (2nd)
    • Blue Jackets (2nd)
    • Flyers (3rd)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
    • Penguins (1st)
    • Penguins (3rd)
    • Senators (3rd)
    • Wild (3rd)
  • San Jose Sharks
    • Sharks (1st)
    • Sharks (2nd)
    • Oilers (3rd)
  • Seattle Kraken
    • Kraken (1st)
    • Kraken (2nd)
  • St. Louis Blues
    • Blues (1st)
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    • Utah (2nd)
    • Kings (2nd)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    • Panthers (2nd)
    • Avalanche (3rd)
  • Utah Hockey Club
    • Utah (1st)
    • Maple Leafs (2nd)
    • Utah (3rd)
  • Vancouver Canucks
    • Canucks (1st)
    • Canucks (2nd)
  • Vegas Golden Knights
    • Golden Knights (2nd)
    • Sharks (3rd)
    • Capitals (3rd)
  • Washington Capitals
    • Capitals (1st)
    • Bruins (2nd)
    • Capitals (2nd)
    • Hurricanes (3rd)
  • Winnipeg Jets
    • Jets (1st)
    • Jets (3rd)

