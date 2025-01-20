2025 NHL Draft order: Latest NHL Draft lottery odds, NHL draft picks by team

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

While the 2025 NHL Draft is months away, many of the worst NHL teams are already thinking about the next wave of talent that can help turn their franchise around. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, our 2025 NHL Draft order tracker will keep you updated on where things stand each week with NHL Draft picks by team.

For now, we’re focused on the 2025 NHL Draft lottery odds along with tracking NHL Draft picks by team for the first three rounds. Throughout the remainder of the season, we’ll provide regular updates for the NHL Draft lottery odds 2025 along with providing updates to the draft pick tracker after trades.

Here is the 2025 NHL Draft order right now along with NHL Draft picks by team for the first three rounds.

NHL Draft lottery odds 2025

Here are the 2025 NHL Draft lottery odds as of Monday, January 20. Draft lottery odds are based on the inverse order of the standings from NHL.com.

Pick Team Points – % No. 1 pick odds 1 Sharks 34 – .354 25.5% 2 Blackhawks 33 – .359 13.5% 3 Predators 39 – .433 11.5% 4 Sabres 39 – .433 9.5% 5 Ducks 42 – .457 8.5% 6 Kraken 43 – .457 7.5% 7 Islanders 43 – .478 6.5% 8 Penguins 46 – .479 6.0% 9 Utah 45 – .500 5.0% 10 Red Wings 46 – .500 3.5% 11 Flyers 48 – .511 3.0% 12 Blues 48 – .511 0% 13 Rangers 48 – .522 0% 14 Bruins 50 – .532 0% 15 Canadiens 50 – .543 0% 16 Canucks 50 – .556 0%

2025 NHL Draft order right now (Rounds 1-3)

Here is the 2025 NHL Draft order right now. The full three-round order is based on the NHL standings entering play on Monday, January 20. We’ll provide updates every few weeks. We’ll also provide the full seven-round draft order at the end of the 2024-’25 season.

Round 1 Sharks Blackhawks Predators Sabres Ducks Kraken Islanders Penguins Utah Hockey Club Red Wings Flyers Blues Rangers Bruins Canadiens Canucks Blue Jackets Senators Canadiens (Flames) Flames (Devils) Predators (Lightning) Flames (Panthers) Flyers (Avalanche Hurricanes Blue Jackets (Wild) Kings Stars Flyers (Oilers) Blackhawks (Maple Leafs) Predators (Golden Knights) Jets Capitals Round 2 Sharks Blackhawks Predators Sabres Flyers (Ducks) Kraken Islanders Canadiens (Penguins) Lightning (Utah) Red Wings Flyers Oilers (Blues) Avalanche (Rangers) Capitals (Bruins) Canadiens Canucks Flyers (Blue Jackets) Senators Flames Devils Predators (Lightning) Maple Leafs (Panthers) Flames (Avalanche) Hurricanes Wild Lightning (Kings) Blackhawks (Stars) Devils (Oilers) Lightning (Maple Leafs) Golden Knights Devils (Jets) Capitals Round 3 Golden Knights (Sharks) Hurricanes (Blackhawks) Predators Sabres Ducks Rangers (Kraken) Islanders Penguins Utah Hockey Club Red Wings Flyers Oilers (Blues) Rangers Bruins Canadiens Canadiens (Canucks) Blue Jackets Penguins (Senators) Flames Canadiens (Devils) Hurricanes (Lightning) Senators (Panthers) Maple Leafs (Avalanche) Capitals (Hurricanes) Penguins (Wild) Kings Stars Sharks (Oilers) Ducks (Maple Leafs) Devils (Golden Knights) Jets Golden Knights (Capitals)

NHL Draft picks by team 2025

Here are the NHL Draft picks by team in 2025 for the first three rounds. We’ll provide updates following trades.

Anaheim Ducks Ducks (1st) Ducks (2nd) Maple Leafs (3rd)

Boston Bruins Bruins (1st) Bruins (2nd)

Buffalo Sabres Sabres (1st) Sabres (2nd) Sabres (3rd)

Calgary Flames Devils (1st) Panthers (1st) Flames (2nd) Avalanche (2nd) Flames (3rd)

Carolina Hurricanes Hurricanes (1st) Hurricanes (2nd) Blackhawks (3rd) Lightning (3rd)

Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks (1st) Maple Leafs (1st) Blackhawks (2nd) Stars (2nd)

Colorado Avalanche Rangers (2nd)

Columbus Blue Jackets Blue Jackets (1st) Wild (1st) Blue Jackets (3rd)

Dallas Stars Stars (1st) Stars (3rd)

Detroit Red Wings Red Wings (1st) Red Wings (2nd) Red Wings (3rd)

Edmonton Oilers Blues (2nd) Blues (3rd)

Florida Panthers NONE

Los Angeles Kings Kings (1st) Kings (3rd)

Minnesota Wild Wild (2nd)

Montreal Canadiens Canadiens (1st) Flames (1st) Penguins (2nd) Canadiens (2nd) Canadiens (3rd) Canucks (3rd) Devils (3rd)

Nashville Predators Predators (1st) Lightning (1st) Golden Knights (1st) Predators (2nd) Lightning (2nd) Predators (3rd)

New Jersey Devils Devils (2nd) Oilers (2nd) Jets (2nd) Golden Knights (3rd)

New York Islanders Islanders (1st) Islanders (2nd) Islanders (3rd)

New York Rangers Rangers (1st) Kraken (3rd) Rangers (3rd)

Ottawa Senators Senators (1st) Senators (2nd) Panthers (3rd)

Philadelphia Flyers Flyers (1st) Avalanche (1st) Oilers (1st) Ducks (2nd) Flyers (2nd) Blue Jackets (2nd) Flyers (3rd)

Pittsburgh Penguins Penguins (1st) Penguins (3rd) Senators (3rd) Wild (3rd)

San Jose Sharks Sharks (1st) Sharks (2nd) Oilers (3rd)

Seattle Kraken Kraken (1st) Kraken (2nd)

St. Louis Blues Blues (1st)

Tampa Bay Lightning Utah (2nd) Kings (2nd)

Toronto Maple Leafs Panthers (2nd) Avalanche (3rd)

Utah Hockey Club Utah (1st) Maple Leafs (2nd) Utah (3rd)

Vancouver Canucks Canucks (1st) Canucks (2nd)

Vegas Golden Knights Golden Knights (2nd) Sharks (3rd) Capitals (3rd)

Washington Capitals Capitals (1st) Bruins (2nd) Capitals (2nd) Hurricanes (3rd)

Winnipeg Jets Jets (1st) Jets (3rd)



