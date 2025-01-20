2025 NHL Draft order: Latest NHL Draft lottery odds, NHL draft picks by team

While the 2025 NHL Draft is months away, many of the worst NHL teams are already thinking about the next wave of talent that can help turn their franchise around. With the NHL trade deadline approaching, our 2025 NHL Draft order tracker will keep you updated on where things stand each week with NHL Draft picks by team.
For now, we’re focused on the 2025 NHL Draft lottery odds along with tracking NHL Draft picks by team for the first three rounds. Throughout the remainder of the season, we’ll provide regular updates for the NHL Draft lottery odds 2025 along with providing updates to the draft pick tracker after trades.
Related: NHL games today, NHL schedule
Here is the 2025 NHL Draft order right now along with NHL Draft picks by team for the first three rounds.
NHL Draft lottery odds 2025
Here are the 2025 NHL Draft lottery odds as of Monday, January 20. Draft lottery odds are based on the inverse order of the standings from NHL.com.
|Pick
|Team
|Points – %
|No. 1 pick odds
|1
|Sharks
|34 – .354
|25.5%
|2
|Blackhawks
|33 – .359
|13.5%
|3
|Predators
|39 – .433
|11.5%
|4
|Sabres
|39 – .433
|9.5%
|5
|Ducks
|42 – .457
|8.5%
|6
|Kraken
|43 – .457
|7.5%
|7
|Islanders
|43 – .478
|6.5%
|8
|Penguins
|46 – .479
|6.0%
|9
|Utah
|45 – .500
|5.0%
|10
|Red Wings
|46 – .500
|3.5%
|11
|Flyers
|48 – .511
|3.0%
|12
|Blues
|48 – .511
|0%
|13
|Rangers
|48 – .522
|0%
|14
|Bruins
|50 – .532
|0%
|15
|Canadiens
|50 – .543
|0%
|16
|Canucks
|50 – .556
|0%
Related: The Best Hockey Movies and Where to Stream Them
2025 NHL Draft order right now (Rounds 1-3)
Here is the 2025 NHL Draft order right now. The full three-round order is based on the NHL standings entering play on Monday, January 20. We’ll provide updates every few weeks. We’ll also provide the full seven-round draft order at the end of the 2024-’25 season.
Round 1
- Sharks
- Blackhawks
- Predators
- Sabres
- Ducks
- Kraken
- Islanders
- Penguins
- Utah Hockey Club
- Red Wings
- Flyers
- Blues
- Rangers
- Bruins
- Canadiens
- Canucks
- Blue Jackets
- Senators
- Canadiens (Flames)
- Flames (Devils)
- Predators (Lightning)
- Flames (Panthers)
- Flyers (Avalanche
- Hurricanes
- Blue Jackets (Wild)
- Kings
- Stars
- Flyers (Oilers)
- Blackhawks (Maple Leafs)
- Predators (Golden Knights)
- Jets
- Capitals
Round 2
- Sharks
- Blackhawks
- Predators
- Sabres
- Flyers (Ducks)
- Kraken
- Islanders
- Canadiens (Penguins)
- Lightning (Utah)
- Red Wings
- Flyers
- Oilers (Blues)
- Avalanche (Rangers)
- Capitals (Bruins)
- Canadiens
- Canucks
- Flyers (Blue Jackets)
- Senators
- Flames
- Devils
- Predators (Lightning)
- Maple Leafs (Panthers)
- Flames (Avalanche)
- Hurricanes
- Wild
- Lightning (Kings)
- Blackhawks (Stars)
- Devils (Oilers)
- Lightning (Maple Leafs)
- Golden Knights
- Devils (Jets)
- Capitals
Round 3
- Golden Knights (Sharks)
- Hurricanes (Blackhawks)
- Predators
- Sabres
- Ducks
- Rangers (Kraken)
- Islanders
- Penguins
- Utah Hockey Club
- Red Wings
- Flyers
- Oilers (Blues)
- Rangers
- Bruins
- Canadiens
- Canadiens (Canucks)
- Blue Jackets
- Penguins (Senators)
- Flames
- Canadiens (Devils)
- Hurricanes (Lightning)
- Senators (Panthers)
- Maple Leafs (Avalanche)
- Capitals (Hurricanes)
- Penguins (Wild)
- Kings
- Stars
- Sharks (Oilers)
- Ducks (Maple Leafs)
- Devils (Golden Knights)
- Jets
- Golden Knights (Capitals)
Related: NHL power rankings 2025
NHL Draft picks by team 2025
Here are the NHL Draft picks by team in 2025 for the first three rounds. We’ll provide updates following trades.
- Anaheim Ducks
- Ducks (1st)
- Ducks (2nd)
- Maple Leafs (3rd)
- Boston Bruins
- Bruins (1st)
- Bruins (2nd)
- Buffalo Sabres
- Sabres (1st)
- Sabres (2nd)
- Sabres (3rd)
- Calgary Flames
- Devils (1st)
- Panthers (1st)
- Flames (2nd)
- Avalanche (2nd)
- Flames (3rd)
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Hurricanes (1st)
- Hurricanes (2nd)
- Blackhawks (3rd)
- Lightning (3rd)
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Blackhawks (1st)
- Maple Leafs (1st)
- Blackhawks (2nd)
- Stars (2nd)
- Colorado Avalanche
- Rangers (2nd)
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Blue Jackets (1st)
- Wild (1st)
- Blue Jackets (3rd)
- Dallas Stars
- Stars (1st)
- Stars (3rd)
- Detroit Red Wings
- Red Wings (1st)
- Red Wings (2nd)
- Red Wings (3rd)
- Edmonton Oilers
- Blues (2nd)
- Blues (3rd)
- Florida Panthers
- NONE
- Los Angeles Kings
- Kings (1st)
- Kings (3rd)
- Minnesota Wild
- Wild (2nd)
- Montreal Canadiens
- Canadiens (1st)
- Flames (1st)
- Penguins (2nd)
- Canadiens (2nd)
- Canadiens (3rd)
- Canucks (3rd)
- Devils (3rd)
- Nashville Predators
- Predators (1st)
- Lightning (1st)
- Golden Knights (1st)
- Predators (2nd)
- Lightning (2nd)
- Predators (3rd)
- New Jersey Devils
- Devils (2nd)
- Oilers (2nd)
- Jets (2nd)
- Golden Knights (3rd)
- New York Islanders
- Islanders (1st)
- Islanders (2nd)
- Islanders (3rd)
- New York Rangers
- Rangers (1st)
- Kraken (3rd)
- Rangers (3rd)
- Ottawa Senators
- Senators (1st)
- Senators (2nd)
- Panthers (3rd)
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Flyers (1st)
- Avalanche (1st)
- Oilers (1st)
- Ducks (2nd)
- Flyers (2nd)
- Blue Jackets (2nd)
- Flyers (3rd)
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Penguins (1st)
- Penguins (3rd)
- Senators (3rd)
- Wild (3rd)
- San Jose Sharks
- Sharks (1st)
- Sharks (2nd)
- Oilers (3rd)
- Seattle Kraken
- Kraken (1st)
- Kraken (2nd)
- St. Louis Blues
- Blues (1st)
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Utah (2nd)
- Kings (2nd)
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Panthers (2nd)
- Avalanche (3rd)
- Utah Hockey Club
- Utah (1st)
- Maple Leafs (2nd)
- Utah (3rd)
- Vancouver Canucks
- Canucks (1st)
- Canucks (2nd)
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Golden Knights (2nd)
- Sharks (3rd)
- Capitals (3rd)
- Washington Capitals
- Capitals (1st)
- Bruins (2nd)
- Capitals (2nd)
- Hurricanes (3rd)
- Winnipeg Jets
- Jets (1st)
- Jets (3rd)
Related: Check Out ForeverBlueShirts.com