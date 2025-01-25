6 best New Orleans Saints coaching candidates available

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There were seven NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason. Six of them have been filled, which means the New Orleans Saints aren’t competing with anyone anymore. They can hire the best head coaching candidate available, yet the Saints are clearly taking their time with the process. So, who’s even left? Here are the six best Saints coaching candidates available thus far. Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated candidates in this year’s hiring cycle is Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. He improved Miami’s defense from one that ranked 22nd in points allowed to one that ranked 10th. Weaver has already interviewed in New Orleans twice, so he would appear to be a top finalist in the Saints’ coaching search. Related: NFL cap space by team 2025: NFL salary cap space by team, potential cap casualties

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh has reportedly already accepted the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator job again, but if the Saints decide to re-open the interview process, it’s possible he’ll get involved in New Orleans too. That’s basically what happened in the Jaguars’ coaching search before they settled on Liam Coen. While his four-year Jets tenure ended with a 20-36 record, he’s one of the most experienced and respected candidates available. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If the Saints want an innovative offensive coordinator with a history of elevating an already elite quarterback’s play, then Joe Brady may be the best option available. Brady has been calling plays for a Bills offense that finished with the second-highest points scored in 2024, and he’s still just 35. Related: Super Bowl odds

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One reason why the Saints have yet to hire a new head coach is possibly because he’s still coaching in the NFL Playoffs. Three of those candidates are on our list, including Kliff Kingsbury. Credited with helping Kyler Murray in Arizona, Caleb Williams at USC, and now Jayden Daniels in Washington, Kingsbury’s arrow is pointed straight up. After going 28-37-1 across four seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury could be ready to right his past wrongs. Related: 2024 NFL Draft redo: Redrafting the first round

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Previously touted as a future head coach, Kellen Moore’s stock tumbled a bit after coordinating the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense in 2023. Yet, now he’s back, and his case to become a head coach is stronger than ever after helping the Eagles offense rank second in points scored and second in yards gained. Also just 35, hiring Moore could give the Saints a head coach for several years to come. Related: 10 NFL players who could retire after the 2024 season

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images