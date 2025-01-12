5 Denver Broncos offseason moves to bounce back in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While it ended with a whimper, few expected the Denver Broncos to have such a strong season. Their preseason over/under win total was set at just 5.5 wins. Sean Payton’s Broncos, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, smashed past that mark on their way to a 10-7 season.

Yet, it all came to a screeching halt when the Broncos mustered just seven points in their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, who scored 31 points. Now, the Broncos have no choice but to look to the offseason, making roster improvements to bounce back with an even better team in 2025.

So, how can the Broncos upgrade their roster? Here are five moves Denver could consider this offseason.

Sign cornerback D.J. Reed

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph led a unit that allowed the NFL's third-fewest points this season. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was a big reason why, but the Broncos could use some help opposite of their All-Pro cornerback. Meanwhile, D.J. Reed has played at a near Pro Bowl level and he might not return to a Jets team that fell short of their playoff aspirations. A physical defender who won't let many opponents get the best of him, he'd bring a new level of competitiveness to the Broncos' already respectable secondary.

Sign linebacker Zack Baun

The Philadelphia Eagles might not let him get away, but Zack Baun would be a significant upgrade over the Broncos' below-average inside linebackers. Baun led all linebackers with an elite 91.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, but he also recorded four sacks and five forced fumbles, showing his ability to get involved no matter what the assignment is.

Sign Amari Cooper

The Broncos still need to find another playmaker for Bo Nix. That could happen in the draft, but maybe they want a veteran who can provide an immediate boost. Amari Cooper is still an excellent route runner, and he'd complement Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims well, playing in the slot or outside, depending on coach Payton's play call.

Draft tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the second round

The Broncos could target someone like Michigan's Colston Loveland in the first round, but we have bigger plans for their first-round pick. Instead, they could still land an above-average pass-catching tight end like Harold Fannin Jr. in the latter portion of the second round. Fannin led all tight ends with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards this season, and he'll be just 20 years old by the time he's drafted.

Trade up to draft Ashton Jeanty

