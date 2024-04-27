Tennessee Titans’ T’Vondre Sweat reveals why he’s ‘likely’ on a Hall of Fame path

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the pre-draft evaluation process began, T’Vondre Sweat was being hyped as a fringe first-round prospect. But then the massive Texas Longhorns defensive tackle experienced a bit of off-field trouble, getting arrested for a DWI after crashing his SUV.

Some thought Sweat’s actions could cause his draft stock to tank, but the Tennessee Titans clearly didn’t agree.

After making JC Latham the seventh pick in the first round, the Titans came back to the trenches, selecting Sweat with the sixth pick in the second round, and the 38th pick overall.

Had Sweat never experienced any off-field issues, the draft pick wouldn’t have come as a surprise at all, yet there’s no denying the 6-foot-4, 366-pound defensive tackle has incredible upside. Expected to fill a starting role next to Jeffery Simmons, Sweat will have a chance to make an immediate impact, but the 22-year-old has his sights set on something much bigger: A gold jacket.

Right now, Sweat says he weighs roughly 366 pounds. But he says if he can lose a bit of weight, he’ll end up with a Hall of Fame bust in Canton, Ohio.

“If I go to 355, 350 [pounds], most likely I am going to be a Hall of Famer.” Tennessee Titans DT T’Vondre Sweat on what’s holding him back from Hall of Fame

Dropping five to ten pounds should be doable as Sweat gets integrated into Tennessee’s strength program, getting him in tip-top shape before the NFL season kicks off. If that process involves Sweat losing anywhere from 10-15 pounds, he believes he’ll be a Hall of Famer, and we’re not going to doubt his drive.

