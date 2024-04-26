Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams set new NFL Draft merchandise sales record

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears made Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a move widely expected from the moment they finished with the NFL’s worst record. While the selection was a long time coming, that hasn’t diminished any of the excitement blowing out of the Windy City.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago’s new QB broke a new Fanatics record for the most draft night merchandise sales across all sports, topping Caitlin Clark’s mark she set last week during the WNBA Draft.

The Bears announced Williams’ jersey number will be 18 as he begins his NFL career. While Williams previously wore No. 13 playing for Oklahoma and USC, new Bears receiver Keenan Allen is keeping that number as he moves from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Ladies and gentlemen… 1️⃣8️⃣ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

The exact sales numbers for Caleb Williams merchandise are unknown, but Fanatics confirmed Schefter’s report while giving a shoutout to the Da Bears fanbase.

Can confirm #DaBears just proved they might be the hypest fanbase in the league.



Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams just broke our record for draft night merchandise sales for any draft pick in ANY sport. pic.twitter.com/6bBK3ktL7i — Fanatics (@Fanatics) April 26, 2024

While Soldier Field has yet to see Caleb Williams play, it’s safe to say the new Bears QB will see a field of jerseys rocking No. 18 as he begins his rookie season.