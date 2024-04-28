Indianapolis Colts’ draft pick thought he was getting pranked on draft call

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Like all 32 NFL teams, the Indianapolis Colts just wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft. It began with Colts GM Chris Ballard picking edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick and ended with Indianapolis selecting defensive lineman Jonah Laulu out of Oklahoma.

In all, the Colts selected nine players, but Laulu had to wait for 233 other players to hear their names called before Indianapolis finally made him the 234th pick of the draft. Like the other players selected, Laulu is thrilled to join the Colts, but he never thought he’d get a phone call from Indianapolis, telling him he’d just been drafted to the NFL.

As you can see, Ballard, the Colts’ top decision-maker, thought Laulu’s reaction was hilarious. But no, this is not a prank; it’s a life-changing phone call that Jonah Laulu will never forget.

While Laulu got drafted, as a seventh-round pick, he has a long road ahead before actually making the team. Yet, Laulu now gets to learn behind two excellent defensive tackles in DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

If Laulu keeps working his butt off, it might not be long until Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley asks Laulu to enter the game. Maybe he’ll think that’s a prank too.

Colts fans can learn more about Laulu and his journey to the NFL here.

