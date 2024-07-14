10 athletes we can’t wait to play with in EA Sports College Football 25

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most anticipated video game releases in sports history arrives on July 19 and July 16 for those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports College Football 25. Thousands of gamers across the world are looking forward to the latest college football video game, but which athletes are you looking forward to playing with the most? Here’s our list of 10.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks aren't typically the position most want to control when they're playing a video game. But Michigan's Will Johnson starts with the best overall rating in EA Sports College Football 25 with a 96 OVR. He also has borderline freakish size for a college cornerback, at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He'll lock down any receiver who welcomes a challenge.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II is very hard to bring down. Combine his size with his 97 acceleration rating, and you get the best all-around running back in EA Sports College Football 25. If you want a dominant rushing attack, find a way to get Gordon on your Ultimate Team, because there's no one better.

James Pearce Jr, RE, Tennessee

Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you like to terrorize opponents from the trenches, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr is your guy. He's the best defensive lineman in the game, with an overall rating of 95. Yet, the 6-foot-5, 242-pound athlete also has impressive quickness, with an 88 speed, 95 accel, and an 85 strength. He's the total package.

Malaki Starks, FS, Georgia

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you want to roam the secondary as a ball-hawking free safety, then Georgia's Malaki Starks is your pick. While Ohio State's Caleb Downs shares the same 95 overall rating as Starks, the Bulldogs safety is quicker, has more long speed, and a better jump rating. He's a freak at the safety position.

Harold Perkins Jr, LOLB, LSU

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans are well aware Harold Perkins Jr's ability to wreak havoc. The ratings team at EA Sports feels the same way. Packing a 92 speed, plus a 97 accel rating, if Perkins gets free off the edge, good luck outrunning him. In a video game, he's like the modern version of Lawrence Taylor. Of course we want to chase after quarterbacks with one of the best pass rushers in the game. Who wouldn't?

Deontae Lawson, MLB, Alabama

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

If this game is anything like Madden, then you can expect to see a lot of users controlling middle linebackers to patrol the field. The best MLB in the game is Iowa's Jay Higgins, but his lack of speed (82 SPD, 85 ACC) could cause gamers to choose a different player. If so, Alabama's Deontae Lawson could be the perfect choice thanks to his 87 speed, and 89 accel. He's also the third-best MLB in the game, so there's not much of a talent drop-off to the 94 OVR Higgins.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ranked as one of two quarterbacks with a 93 OVR, (Carson Beck), Shedeur Sanders will be a popular choice in EA's College Football 25. While he may not run much in real life, his 80 speed, 85 accel provide gamers with an outlet if need be. But he's also one of the best arm talents in the game, making Colorado a fun choice, especially since they have a few other talented athletes players will be eager to test out.

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At 5-foot-11, Luther Burden III will never be the tallest player on the field, but he's usually the best. Ranking with a 94 OVR places him just behind Travis Hunter as the best wide receiver in college football, but he's also one of the most polished. Combine his overall skillset with his blazing 94 speed and 95 accel, and you have one of the best playmakers in the game.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It's fun to watch pocket quarterbacks such as Carson Beck on TV, but when we're playing video games, it's all about the dual-threat QB who can do everything. Alabama's Jalen Milroe isn't just the fifth-best QB in College Football 25; he's also one of the fastest, boasting a 91-speed rating. As they say, speed kills, and Milroe has the burners to do plenty of damage.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports