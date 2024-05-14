Best college football stadiums of 2024, including the Rose Bowl

When it comes to ranking the best college football stadiums, a variety of factors are in play, and it depends on the individual’s preference as far as which venues are among the NCAA’s true elite. For us, the atmosphere, stadium capacity, surrounding backdrop and scenery all play huge roles, as does how prominent the team that plays there is in the modern game. With those qualifiers plainly stated, here’s our ranking of the 30 best college football stadiums heading into the 2024 season.

30. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Stadium is the home field of the Virginia Tech Hokies, who participate in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). It is rated as one of the “Top 10 Scariest Places to Play” and was named the number one home field advantage in college football in 2005. The stadium itself was named after former student Edward Hudson Lane, while the playing surface is named for Wes Worsham, a university donor and booster. Along with having a sweeping view of western Virginia, from 1982 to 2014 Lane Stadium had the highest elevation of any Football Bowl Subdivision stadium in the eastern United States, clocking in at 2,057 feet above sea level. Opened in 1965, there have been several renovations to the stadium, moving forward with the times and the football team it supports. Maximum Capacity: 66,233

29. Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, also known as Owen Field or The Palace on the Prairie is home to the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma. With a seating capacity of 86,112, it’s the 13th-largest in the United States. Construction for the stadium began in 1922, and finished on October 20, 1923 approximately 100 years ago. The first stadium did not have much, and used movable bleachers until permanent ones were installed in 1925. There have been several other updates to the stadium over the years, with the most recent being in 2016 when the south end was enclosed. Maximum Capacity: 86,112

28. Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Located right in the middle of South Carolina, Williams-Brice Stadium is home to the Gamecocks, and is currently the 16th largest on-campus college football stadium in the NCAA. Known as one of the loudest stadiums with one of the best atmospheres for college football, you sure will have an experience if you make the trip to Williams-Brice Stadium. The stadium itself is often nicknamed “Willy B” by fans and local media, and has been the home of many concerts, state high school football championships, and other events. Built in 1934 with the help of federal Works Progress Administration funds, “Willy B” was made to replace Melton Field, an aging wooden structure that used to be located where USC’s Thomas Cooper Library now stands. Maximum Capacity: 80,250

27. Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Located right near the border between Florida and Georgia, the Doak Campbell Stadium is also known as “Doak” and home to the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles currently participate in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The stadium was opened in 1950 and named after Doak S. Campbell, the university’s first president. The field itself was named Bobby Bowden Field after longtime head football coach Bobby Bowden in November 2004. Maximum Capacity: 79,560

26. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Mississippi

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Located in University, Mississippi, the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field is the proud home of the Rebels college football team. The stadium is named after Johnny Vaught and Judge William Hemingway. Since it’s 2016 expansion, Vaught-Hemingway is the largest stadium in the state of Mississippi and holds the state record for attendance at 66,703. The stadium began in 1915 as a federally sponsored project, with subsequent renovations expanding and modernizing the whole stadium, allowing the Rebels to play all of their home games on campus. Ole Miss is a huge football community, and if you want a true college football experience, check out the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Maximum Capacity: 64,038

25. Yulman Stadium, Tulane

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One of the newest stadiums on our list is the Yulman Stadium, the on-campus stadium for the Green Wave in Louisiana. With 4,500 of the 30,000 capacity reserved for premium seats in two fan clubs, you can either watch in comfort or with all the other college and local fans. The stadium’s opener was in 2014 against Georgia Tech in September. Yulman Stadium replaced the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after 39 seasons being played at that venue, and is now situated on the university’s Uptown campus between the baseball stadium and the last on-campus football stadium. Anything that is built in New Orleans is going to have a distinct history and image, so if you want to go to a stadium with style head on down to Yulman. Maximum Capacity: 30,000

24. Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Situated in the upper middle portion of North Carolina, the Kenan Memorial Stadium (aka Kenan) is the home of the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. The stadium first opened in 1927, and was a replacement for the Emerson Field, where the school’s football team had resided since 1916. The first game was held on November 12, 1927 against the Davidson Wildcats, where the Tar Heels won 27-0 in front of 9,000 spectators. The Tar Heels are one of the more prominent Division I colleges in the United States, and it only makes sense that their stadium atmosphere is amazing too. If you’re looking for a high-stakes, high-level game, check out the Kenan Memorial Stadium. Maximum Capacity: 50,500

23. Husky Stadium, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking to spend a Saturday both watching football and being surrounded by breathtaking sights, Husky Stadium might be the place for you. The Washington Huskies will at least be competitive, but what lands this venue in our college football stadium rankings is the view of the Cascade Mountains. What better way to spend a Saturday than out in nature followed by a few hours in a big city and then closing out the evening at Husky Stadium. Maximum Capacity: 70,138

22. Michie Stadium, Army

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

A variety of factors shaped our college football stadium rankings. The lack of marquee games and signature moments in recent years work against Michie Stadium. But if you’re looking for a football venue where you can see history, those honoring the armed forces and some incredible discipline and execution, Michie Stadium and the Corps of Cadets is a must-see experience. Maximum Capacity: 38,000

21. LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars’ LaVell Edwards Stadium gets the nod for the 21st spot. This site edged out Army’s legendary Michie Stadium and Georgia’s Sanford Stadium and all its “between the hedges” glory. Much of that has to do with the Provo, Utah, venue directly bordering Y Mountain to provide a stunning view, as you can see above. Maximum Capacity: 63,470

20. Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a struggle in recent years for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the indefatigable spirit of their fans in Lincoln still makes Memorial Stadium a phenomenal atmosphere for college football. The program is the state’s athletic pride and joy, and regardless of how Nebraska’s season is going, fans routinely turn out to fill the 86,047-seat venue. In fact, Memorial Stadium has housed a record number of consecutive sellouts. Granted, it’s taken donors buying countless tickets to keep the streak alive. Maximum Capacity: 85,458

19. Albertsons Stadium, Boise State

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Now, some may regard this as one of the absolute worst venues in all of sports, but this author loves the Boise State Broncos’ one-of-a-kind turf. Albertsons Stadium sports an all-blue field, which definitely throws viewers for a loop and looks even crazier in person. It’s not for everyone, but those who embrace the Boise blue can’t get enough of it. The smaller 36,387-seat setting creates an intimidating environment to enjoy a premier mid-major powerhouse. Maximum Capacity: 36,387 READ MORE: MLB stadium rankings 2024: Best, worst stadiums in baseball and MLB stadium capacity

18. Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The legendary “Jump Around” tradition that Wisconsin Badgers fans engage in literally makes it feel like this 80,000-plus capacity site is quaking when opponents come to Madison. Camp Randall Stadium has expanded and been added on to over the last several years, which makes it an all the more intimidating environment for Big Ten rivals to travel to. Maximum Capacity: 80,321

17. Folsom Field, Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Colorado has not fared well on the gridiron for the past decade and a half or so, but you can’t deny that Folsom Field is absolutely among the best college football stadiums. When you look at some of the images of the Buffaloes’ home, you can’t help but be taken with the scenic sunsets over mountainous terrain and the unique atmosphere of game days make Folsom Field a seminal stadium experience. With Deion Sanders manning things on the sidelines in Boulder, it’s also become an attraction. Maximum Capacity: 53,613 Related: Deion Sanders blasts Colorado Buffaloes players for behavior, highlights importance of academics

16. Kyle Field, Texas A&M

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the 100,000-plus capacity Kyle Field deserves to be a little higher on this list, but without as much history as some of the other stadiums, it’s more highly regarded for its incredible, $485 million rebuild that began in November 2013. You might quite literally say it’s the house that Johnny Manziel built after his historic run with the Aggies in College Station, where he became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. Maximum Capacity: 102,733 ALSO READ: 10 Best Football Movies and Where to Stream Them

15. Jordan–Hare Stadium, Auburn

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Hardly any fan base in the country is as passionate as that of the Auburn Tigers. Their rivalry with Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl and SEC status make the Tigers a must-watch every year, and no matter how Auburn is faring in a given season, Jordan-Hare Stadium is always a road trip adversaries dread. You can never count the Tigers out when their 87,451-seat house is rocking. One of the unique aspects of this incredible venue, a tour through Auburn’s campus is necessary to reach it and that adds to its feeling. Maximum Capacity: 87,451

14. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of iconic sporting events have taken place in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which now seats 77,500. But even disregarding those, the USC Trojans have one of the biggest brands in college football. Their historic stable of running backs, and the dynastic Pete Carroll era are just a couple of highlights in USC’s storied history, and fans have gotten to witness the Trojans achieve glory under the bright Coliseum lights for many years. We’re expecting even more in 2024. Lincoln Riley will continue to bring the juice USC’s offense needed and the best talent in Southern California is finally staying home. Leaving the Pac-12 does hurt in some ways, but we could also get some great USC vs Ohio State/Michigan clashes at the Memorial Coliseum. Fortunately, security at one of the best college football stadiums in 2024 is a lot better than USC’s defense. Maximum Capacity: 77,500 Related: Latest USC Trojans news and rumors here

13. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dawg Walk is a fan-favorite and getting to witness it will certainly leave fans confident this is one of the best college football stadiums around. We anticipate the atmosphere to be even livelier this year for this powerhouse program moving forward . If you want to watch a great football team in a lively environment, Sanford Stadium is one of the best places to be. Maximum Capacity: 92,746 CHECK OUT: Ranking NFL stadiums 2024: Best and worst stadiums in NFL

12. Memorial Stadium, Clemson

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of amazing runs in recent years, head coach Dabo Swinney has led the Clemson Tigers to a phenomenal, historic rate of winning, and Memorial Stadium, also known as “Death Valley” makes it even harder for ACC foes to defeat the conference’s juggernaut. Clemson’s famous Running Down the Hill and Howard’s Rock are touchstones that give Memorial Stadium an electrifying pregame flair. Maximum Capacity: 81,500

11. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

South Bend, Indiana, is home to one of the most recognizable football programs of all-time. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish don’t even need to get creative with their stadium name. They’re just a big deal, and so is their hosting venue. Thanks to a national TV contract and a phenomenal, rich tradition, Notre Dame Stadium is always packed and full of excitement whenever the Irish take the field in front of their friendly fans. Maximum Capacity: 80,795

10. Rose Bowl, UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s impossible to separate the rich tradition of the Rose Bowl Game itself from the venue, because it’s served as the site for multiple Super Bowls in addition to being the home of the UCLA Bruins since the 1980s. The Pasadena, California, stadium has a certain mystique to it that’s difficult to articulate. It’s just unfortunate that there isn’t much local support for UCLA, even if it’s understandable. Leaving the Pac-12 conference won’t help matters, but at least the Rose Bowl remains a top-10 stadium. Maximum Capacity: 91,136 Related: Latest UCLA news and rumors here

9. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

No one has a more successful program than the Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over in Tuscaloosa, and Bryant-Denny Stadium has proven to be as difficult a place for opponents to win as any in the country as a result. Named in part for the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, the Tide have expanded capacity into six figures, and is going to remain a fixture as one of the nation’s premier venues. Whether new head coach Kalen DeBoer can do his thing in replacing Saban remains to be seen. Maximum Capacity: 101,821

8. Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Austin is an especially colloquial capital city of Texas, but the cliche that everything is bigger in the Lone Star State applies to the Longhorns’ football home of Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Seating just over 100,000, this setting makes for plenty of excitement and a goosebumps-inducing way to watch some of the best theatre Big 10 football has to offer. We’ve kept this down in our rankings of the best college football stadiums because of the state of the program. However, there’s hope for change. Quinn Ewers could provide further spark in 2024, but the real excitement is for Arch Manning. Is Texas back under Steve Sarkisian? We’ll find out as they make the transition from the Big 12. Maximum Capacity: 100,119 Related: Arch Manning gets hype train rolling with 75-yard TD in Texas spring game

7. Autzen Stadium, Oregon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks and their rabid fans have made Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, one of college football’s primary attractions. Thanks to an ingenious lowered seating design, opponents have to deal with Oregon’s enthusiastic crowds in a far more intimate and up-close way than almost any other place in the country. That also makes for piercingly loud distractions, which gives the Ducks a massive home-field advantage with one of the best college football stadiums. Maximum Capacity: 54,000 READ MORE: Where Can You Get the Best NFL Stadium Food?

6. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“The Swamp,” as it’s affectionately called, is not a place any team wants to travel to, because the Florida Gators are tough to beat in Gainesville. Florida has always had a stellar program, but recent struggles under Billy Napier has clouded the Gators some. Even then, this is still a great atmosphere. Maximum Capacity: 88,548

5. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

An aesthetically pleasing color palette and an impassioned Rocky Top faithful give the Tennessee Volunteers’ home Neyland Stadium an infusion of life on college football Saturdays. Now that the Tennessee football program is back, the experience is one of the best in all of sports. A competitive Volunteers team means 100,000-plus fans losing their minds every Saturday with a home-field advantage that rivals some of the best teams in the nation. After rejuvenated 2022 and 2023 seasons, Tennessee is once again host to one of the best college football stadiums around. Maximum Capacity: 101,915

4. Tiger Stadium, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is always going to be a brutal road trip for anyone in the SEC — and especially an out-of-conference opponent who isn’t ready for that type of intensity. It slips a bit down our list of best college football stadiums because the program needs to prove itself once again under Brian Kelly. When Alabama comes to town, though, there’s no doubt this is one of the best stadiums in college football. Maximum Capacity: 102,321 Related: LSU’s Brian Kelly blasts college football for not having a salary cap akin to NFL

3. Michigan Stadium, Michigan (biggest college football stadium)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve put some weight on the quality of a team on this list of the best college football stadiums. Some may view that criterion as misguided, but it’s an important factor. The better a team is, the more games at their historic stadiums mean and the more raucous a crowd can be. We saw that in 2021 when Michigan made its comeback to relevancy, becoming the Big Ten champions and playing in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. After winning the national championship this past season, the Big House will be rocking again in 2024. Maximum Capacity: 107,661

2. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A strong argument can be made that Beaver Stadium is the best venue of them all, but let’s just say Penn State football isn’t what it once was. James Franklin has certainly helped inject life into this program, give Penn State fans reasons to create a sea of blue and white. While this might not be one of the best teams in the country, the Nittany Lions’ home crowd certainly makes this one of the best college football stadiums in 2024. Maximum Capacity: 106,572 Related: Ohio State Buckeyes reveal Chip Kelly’s staggering salary as offensive coordinator

1. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State (best college football stadium)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Horseshoe in Columbus is an absolutely unmistakable piece of architecture, and the Ohio State Buckeyes rarely disappoint the fans who pack Ohio Stadium to the brim, which is absurd for the third-largest college football stadium in the United States. Even 103,000 seats aren’t enough to get people into the best college football stadium. With such relentless fans, constant buzz and a consistently great program to back it all up, we’re confident the Buckeyes’ Ohio Stadium offers the atmosphere and experience to be No. 1 among the best college football stadiums. Maximum Capacity: 102,780

Biggest college football stadiums: Largest college football stadium capacities

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports