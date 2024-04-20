Arch Manning gets hype train rolling with 75-yard TD in Texas spring game

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

For a backup quarterback, Arch Manning sure does generate a lot of hype. Yet, when you’re the latest product of a historic football family like the Mannings, we can’t help but fawn over the future potential of the Texas Longhorns quarterback, even if he is set to be Quinn Ewers’ backup this season.

The five-star recruit from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, barely saw the field during his freshman season at Texas. He saw action in two games but would get to complete just 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards. But he wasn’t even the Longhorns’ primary backup last season. That changes heading into his sophomore year with the departure of Maalik Murphy, who now plays for Duke.

While Texas’ season doesn’t officially begin until Aug. 31, when the Longhorns battle the Colorado State Rams, Manning did get a chance to show what he could do during Texas’ spring game on April 20.

Cooper’s son got off to a red-hot start, completing his first five passes in a row, including this deep bomb to DeAndre Moore Jr., which resulted in a 75-yard touchdown on his first pass attempt of the day.

Manning finished the first half of play with 189 yards and two touchdowns after completing 11-of-13 passes. Maybe it’s a sign that he’s the real deal. Maybe it’s a sign that Texas’ defense is in trouble. Or maybe it’s just spring football when players aren’t exactly in top form. Except for Manning, of course, his arm is always good to go.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli may not get to shine very often this season, playing second fiddle to Quinn Ewers, but if Texas can get in enough early blowout situations, Manning may finally get to flash the arm NFL scouts are already eager to evaluate.

It’s not much, but when you’re itching to see some live football, seeing Arch Manning throw a deep strike is enough to get our engines racing until the real games begin.

