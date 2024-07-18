Los Angeles Dodgers news: Fuel gets added to fire of a Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani combo in 2025

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

It seems far-fetched, but some fuel was added to the fire of speculation about the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Juan Soto this winter.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto and Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani were two of the brightest stars at this week’s MLB All-Star game. The pair of sluggers are major members of their roster and are MVP candidates heading into the second half.

But a stir was created this week when Soto, an impending free agent, claimed the two-time AL MVP was his dream teammate. “[Shohei] Ohtani would be one of them – he went to the NL and I went to the AL, so it’s tricky,” Soto told reporters.

The comment was surprising, but most MLB fans and observers saw it as nothing more than a dream scenario. However, on a new edition of the “Foul Territory” podcast, host and two-time All-Star AJ Pierzynski said the All-Star game is often used as a recruiting tool for star players.

2024 Los Angeles Dodgers record: 56-41

“Friends do that all the time. Many a person, where I’m like, ‘Hey, we should play together. I think we’d be fun or we’d have fun.’ And you meet guys wherever. Out at dinner or meet somebody through another player and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to play with you one day.”

Juan Soto stats (2024): .295 AVG, .426 OBP, .558 SLG, 23 HR, 65 RBI, 71 R

Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani were very friendly at this year’s All-Star game and at previous editions of the summer classic. It would be surprising if the idea of playing together was not discussed at some point, since Soto will be available this winter. Pierzynski did say that those dream teammate scenarios rarely happen. Because MLB players can’t dictate their future like NBA players.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have handed out some massive contracts in recent years. Making it unlikely they will give the Yankees star the $600 million deal he is expected to get. However, it is hard to doubt LA’s willingness to do whatever it takes to win a title, especially if they come up short this fall.