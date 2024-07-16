Los Angeles Dodgers news: Team’s top pick in 2024 MLB Draft viewed as the next Trea Turner?

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Los Angeles Dodgers have a new prospect that could be as good as three-time All-Star Trea Turner? That is what the world around the league is about the team’s top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Without a doubt, the focus for the Dodgers is on bringing another championship to Los Angeles in October. And as the league hits the midway point this week, the franchise is positioned to be a serious contender to win it all in the fall.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers game today – Get watch time and channel for the next Dodgers game

However, beyond winning the World Series in 2024, the goal of the franchise is to build an organization that can be a winner for many more years to come, and that comes via the draft and player development. This week brought this year’s edition of the MLB Draft and it seems the Dodgers selected a player that has a skillset similar to one of the better players in the game.

In his Monday analysis of the Los Angeles Dodgers first-round pick Kellon Lindsey, The Athletic MLB insider Keith Law revealed that around the league the Florida high school product has been “earning comps to a young Trea Turner.”

Lindsey is one of the most athletic and fastest players in this year’s class. However, he fell on draft boards due to some injuries and obligations to football not allowing him to face more high-level pitching during his career at Hardee High School.

“He’s an outstanding athlete who was a quarterback and defensive back before he gave it up to focus just on baseball and recorded the best running times at the MLB combine in June,” Law wrote in his scouting report on Lindsey. “I saw strong defense at shortstop, and he probably starts out there in pro ball, with the obvious potential to move to center at some point given his speed. He’s a huge upside play with a ton of downside risk in the bat.”

Turner is also a player who is known for playing the infield but has the ability to also play center field. Lindsey had an average of .415 and an on-base percentage of .555 during his high school career.

Related: Former Los Angeles Dodgers star gets 6 years in prison for embezzlement while serving as mayor of his hometown