New York Yankees news: Juan Soto provides eye-opening quote ahead of MLB free agency

New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto will hit MLB free agency this coming winter. That much is already pretty much known after he was acquired from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade this past offseason.

Soto is repped by super-agent Scott Boras, who doesn’t really negotiate extensions ahead of his clients hitting the open market. The four-time All-Star has also hinted that he will not sign an extension in-season.

So, where does that leave Soto and the Yankees? There is still a very good chance that he re-signs in the Bronx. But there are going to be a ton of suitors for one of the game’s best players.

New York Yankees star Juan Soto would like to play with Shohei Ohtani

Soto was asked during the MLB All-Star Game festivities on Monday which player he would most like to suit up with. The star didn’t mince his words.

“[Shohei] Ohtani would be one of them – he went to the NL and I went to the AL, so it’s tricky,” Soto told reporters.

This was part of a broader conversation about NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James teaming up in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Even then, it’s rather interesting given Soto’s status as an impending free agent.

Juan Soto stats (2024): .295 average, 23 HR, 66 RBI, .985 OPS

As for Ohtani and Soto suiting up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s highly unlikely. Los Angeles has a projected MLB high $235.2 million payroll. Sure, the team handed Ohtani $700 million over 10 years. But it has to draw the line somewhere.

Soto is likely looking at well north of $40 million per season on a long-term deal this coming winter.