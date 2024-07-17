Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly showing interest in Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered this week’s MLB All-Star Break sporting a 56-41 record. They are seven games up on both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West.
But not everything has gone swimmingly for Dave Roberts’ squad. Injuries to the starting rotation have been a major issue.
Clayton Kershaw has not pitched this season after undergoing shoulder surgery during the winter. Fellow starters Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler and Michael Grove are all currently on the 15-day injured list. Meanwile, big-time free agent acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the 60-day injured list with right triceps tightness. That’s an entire rotation right there.
Could this lead to Los Angeles making a move for a starter ahead of the MLB trade deadline later in July? It’s more than possible.
One name has come up recently as it relates to the Dodgers. According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Dodgers are among those teams interested in first-time Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal.
“Sources from the Dodgers and Orioles confirmed they are interested in putting together packages loaded with top prospects for Skubal,” report on Los Angeles Dodgers trade deadline plans. “There is no indication yet whether Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris will move Skubal, though both Los Angeles and Baltimore have the rich prospect capital to make such a trade discussion interesting.”
While another report suggests that the Tigers are not looking to move their 27-year-old lefty ace, a huge prospect haul might change things. He was absolutely brilliant in the first half of the season.
- Tarik Skubal stats (2024): 10-3 record, 2.41 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 140 strikeouts
As noted in the aforementioned report, Los Angeles does boast one of the best farm systems in baseball. That includes top prospects Dalton Rushing (catcher), Josue De Paula (outfield) and Nick Frasso (starting pitcher).