Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly showing interest in Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered this week’s MLB All-Star Break sporting a 56-41 record. They are seven games up on both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the National League West.

But not everything has gone swimmingly for Dave Roberts’ squad. Injuries to the starting rotation have been a major issue.

Clayton Kershaw has not pitched this season after undergoing shoulder surgery during the winter. Fellow starters Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler and Michael Grove are all currently on the 15-day injured list. Meanwile, big-time free agent acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the 60-day injured list with right triceps tightness. That’s an entire rotation right there.

Could this lead to Los Angeles making a move for a starter ahead of the MLB trade deadline later in July? It’s more than possible.

One name has come up recently as it relates to the Dodgers. According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Dodgers are among those teams interested in first-time Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal.