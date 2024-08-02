College Football defense rankings 2024: Michigan, Ohio State headline best defenses in college football

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who has the best defense in college football? Ahead of the 2024 season, we’ve ranked the best defenses in college football. While there are plenty of holdovers from last season’s college football defense rankings, there’s also some other programs on our list.

It should come as no surprise that some of the programs leading the college football defense stats are bluebloods. The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have two of the best defenses in the nation, but they are joined by some SEC schools and some other programs to watch in 2024.

Let’s examine the best defenses in college football right now.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A new voice leading the Penn State Nittany Lions defense makes this unit intriguing. Former Indiana head coach Tom Allen took over as Penn State’s defensive coordinator this offseason. He inherits a defense that allowed just 14 PPG (3rd in FBS) and 4.0 yards per play (2nd in FBS) last season. While a change in coordinators comes with some risk, Allen gets 6 starters back from last season with other young players ready to step up into starting roles. What could ultimately elevate the Nittany Lions in our college football defense rankings is if Abdul Carter takes off as an edge rusher.

Related: Grading college football coaching hires 2024

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive coordinator Tony White had quite the resume-strengthening season in 2024. With all the focus on head coach Matt Rhule, White’s defense allowed the 11th-fewest PPG (18.3), the ninth-fewest total yards per game (303.5) and placed 19th in red-zone trips allowed per game (2.8). A majority of the starters are returning and they have another year in White’s system. There’s also the added factor of improvement from the offense, which means this defense should be fresher. That earns them a spot in our college football defense rankings in 2024.

Related: Best quarterbacks in college football

8. Missouri Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers are back to prove the breakout 2023 season was as real as it gets. Missouri is getting back the majority of its starters from last season’s unit. That’s from a defense with the eighth-highest sack rate (9.07 percent) in the nation and that allowed just 21.8 points per game. Experience matters in college football and the Tigers defense has more than it did last season. We also have confidence in Missouri’s player development leading to a new breakout star in 2024.

Related: NFL defense rankings

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish only needed to see one season from Marcus Freeman as their defensive coordinator to know he was the guy to replace Brian Kelly. In the years since, Notre Dame has largely maintained one of the best defenses in college football and that won’t change in 2024. While the Fighting Irish suffered some blows at cornerback, the range and playmaking of safety Xavier Watts can help make up for that. Plus, he has help on the boundary from proven corner Jaden Mickey. This won’t be an elite run defense, but opponents are going to be in for some long Saturdays trying to pass against Notre Dame.

Related: Heisman Watch 2024

6. Iowa Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Iowa Hawkeyes defense and the New York Jets defense have had a lot in common in the last two seasons. Iowa held opponents to the fifth-fewest total yards per game (281.9), the eighth-fewest red-zone trips per game (2.4) and allowed the fewest yards per play (3.9) in the nation. Hawkeyes defensive coordinator Phil Parker is back and he managed to maintain a significant number of his starters last season to return. Football is part mental and Iowa’s defensive players certainly grew frustrated by the Hawkeyes’ issues offensively. If this offense can even be average in 2024, it genuinely could result in this Hawkeyes defense being even better with far less weight on their shoulders.

Related: College Football Games Today, College Football Schedule 2024

5. Clemson Tigers

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll start with the bad news for one of the best defenses in college football. Standout cornerback Nate Wiggins, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is gone along with top linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Those voids are glaring, but there’s hope Barrett Carter elevates his game and former five-star linebacker Sammy Brown shines early. No matter how much talent Clemson loses in any given year, though, we’re always willing to bet on the Tigers defense excelling. There are impact players at all three levels and some quality depth as well. Clemson should have another quality season, with its defense leading the way in plenty of wins.

Related: Longest field goal in college football history

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As long as Kirby Smart is around and recruiting like he does, the Georgia Bulldogs will always be in our college football defense rankings. The opposition averaged just 4.7 yards per play against Georgia’s defense in 2023, 10th-best in college football. While the Bulldogs rarely generated takeaways (1.3 per game, 88th overall), they suffocated teams on third down (26.71% conversion rate, 3rd in the nation). There is some uncertainty in the secondary following departures to the NFL, but a front seven featuring Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, Jalon Walker and Warren Brinson rivals the top units in the nation. Where the Bulldogs finish the season in our college football defense rankings will come down to how this young and unproven secondary fares.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches

3. Oregon Ducks

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks defense is loaded with more talent than it’s ever had under Dan Lanning. While the University of Oregon didn’t have one of the 10 best defenses in college football in 2023, it ranked 16th in QB rating allowed (119.3), 10th in points allowed (17.2 PPG) and 22nd in total yards per play allowed (4.9). Oregon brought back edge rusher Jordan Burch for the 2024 season and he now gets to team up with five-star recruit Elijah Rushing. Lanning has the pass rushers to create havoc in the backfield, allowing him to get more creative. Plus, Ducks linebackers Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs are standouts and this Ducks secondary is quite good. Oregon will still be carried by its offense some weeks, but the Ducks defense can also win games.

Related: Highest-paid athletic directors

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Losing to the Michigan Wolverines and missing out on the College Football Playoff led to several of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ top players returning for the 2024 season. Because of it, Ohio State will easily have one of the best defenses in college football this season. We’ll start in the secondary with the safety-corner tandem of Caleb Downs and Denzel Burke, a pairing that could cause problems for quarterbacks all over the field. Making things even worse for opposing quarterbacks, Ohio State’s defensive line still features Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. While the Buckeyes’ run defense might not be No. 1 in college football, we think there’s a very real chance Ohio State boasts the best passing defense in the nation this fall.

Related: Highest-paid college football players 2024 based on NIL value

1. Michigan Wolverines

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines have the best defense in college football in 2024. Last season, the Wolverines defense led the nation in the fewest points per game allowed (10.4) and the fewest red-zone scoring attempts (1.5) per game. Opponents averaged just 90.1 rushing yards per game (5th) with only a 100.8 average QB rating (3rd). While linebacker Junior Colson is gone, Will Johnson returns and he is one of the best players in college football. Michigan replaced Colson with former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham and the Wolverines defensive line is one of the best in the nation. The architect of this defense, Wink Martindale, is going to wreak havoc with Michigan’s front seven and fans will get to see this young secondary excel in coverage.

Statistics via ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings.

The Michigan Wolverines have the best defense in 2024.

Related: Heisman Trophy winners history

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the best pass defense in college football entering the 2024 season.