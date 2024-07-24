New York Yankees ‘concerned’ about how All-Star trade target’s personality would fit team

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees have enjoyed a strong season thus far. But even the Yankees still have a lot of work to do before they can consider themselves top World Series contenders.

The good news is that the MLB trade deadline provides a perfect opportunity for the Yankees to upgrade the roster. The bad news is that they only have until July 30 before MLB’s deadline passes.

As usual, the Yankees have been linked to some of the biggest names on the market, but like the rest of the league, actually executing a trade has been far more difficult. Nevertheless, front office executive Brian Cashman continues to make calls.

VIDEO: Colorado Rockies Pitcher Cal Quantrill Yells Craziest Thing Ever to Boston Red Sox Catcher Reese McGuire

New York Yankees have questions about Jazz Chisholm’s fit

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One of the players the New York Yankees have been linked to is versatile Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm, who can play along the infield or in the outfield. However, like most trades, it’s not that simple in this case.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jorge Castillo, the Yankees have shown interest in Chisholm, but the organization reportedly has concerns about his unique personality and how it would fit within the clubhouse.

“Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, who began his career as a second baseman, would give the Yankees some pop, but the organization has concerns about how his personality would fit inside the clubhouse, according to a league source.” – ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm concerns

While the Marlins aren’t headed anywhere this season, Chisholm being traded is no sure bet. He’s still under team control for the next two seasons before being eligible for free agency in 2027. This places Miami’s sense of urgency on finding a trade partner pretty low.

Yet, all it takes is one strong offer to convince Miami otherwise, and the Yankees would seemingly have the means to pull it off.

Related: Boston Red Sox interested in trading for a versatile player enjoying a career year